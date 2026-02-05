Dr. Robert (Bob) Allen McCrummen, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Carrollton, Texas, on January 21st, surrounded by the love of his family.

Bob was born in Crockett, Texas, to Corcia and Robert Foy McCrummen. He attended Crockett High School, where he was active in many sports and developed a lifelong love of learning, competition, and teamwork.

Following high school, Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army, spending much of his service stationed in Germany. After completing his military service, he attended Baylor University (BA ‘60; Ed.D ‘70) While at Baylor, he began dating Mary, to whom he was married for 66 wonderful years.

Bob devoted his professional life to education. A lifetime educator, he taught at every level—from elementary school to colleges and universities. He concluded his distinguished career as a principal in the Carrollton–Farmers Branch Independent School District, where he left a lasting impact on students, teachers, and administrators alike.

A man of strong faith, Bob was a Christian and a faithful member of First Baptist Church at the Fields, where he served as an adult Sunday School teacher for many years. He was also a proud Mason, forming lifelong friendships through his Masonic work.

Bob was known for his passions and collections. He had a great love for Mexican food, Dr Pepper and of family history. He spent many hours researching and traveling to small cemeteries to trace his McCrummen family line back to The Isle of Skye in Scotland. As a devoted Christian, he collected Bibles throughout his life—so many that his wife often joked he had enough for everyone in Carrollton. He was also an avid collector of Red Ryder BB guns, delighting in learning their history and visiting the museum in Arkansas. He famously allowed his grandchildren to shoot their Red Ryders inside the house, often using the fireplace or a bedroom target—memories they will treasure forever.

A lifelong Baylor Bear, Bob’s devotion never faded. Even in his later years, when illness limited his speech, he could still be heard proudly saying, “Baylor Bears Fight.”

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary McCrummen; his son Robert McCrummen (Anna); his daughter Marilee Fields (Troy); and seven grandchildren: Luke McCrummen (Cheyenne) and their children Haevyn, Lane, and Kade; Lydia Graham (Brooks); Mark McCrummen; Abigail McCrummen; Andrew Fields (Grace); Emily Smith (Jake); and Sarah Fields. He is also survived by Ronny McCrummen, Robby Durdin, Betty Heard and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant son, John Alton McCrummen.

Graveside services for Bob will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Evergreen Memorial Park. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, students, and all whose lives he touched.