Ben Mathena, age 91, of Crockett passed away Friday, January 23, 2026 at his home. Ben was born October 27, 1934 in Millett, Texas to parents, Arlie Benton Mathena, Sr. and Pauline Wasvozlic Mathena. Ben was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and in 1958, married LaVerne Shroyer. They were blessed with three boys which became their life. Ben always said he was graduate of the University of Hard Knocks which taught him hard work and many valuable life lessons. Ben worked for over 35 years in the construction business all over Texas.

After his retirement, he enjoyed being a rancher, spending many hours with his cows and working on his tractor as long as his health allowed. He was a member of the First Christian Church.

Ben is survived by children, Mark and Jill Mathena of Crockett, Dale and Carrie Mathena of League City, Drew Mathena of Georgetown; grandchildren, Travis, Jacob, Ashley, Lauren, Brandon, Brady, Linda, Lacey; brother, Eugene Edward Mathena of Livingston; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Johnny and Stephanie Shroyer of Crockett, Joyce and James Waldrop of Crockett; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by wife, LaVerne Shroyer Mathena; sisters, Betty Jo Coglan and husband, Jim and Verna Dean Mathena.

Funeral services for Ben Mathena will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel with Dr. Tim Allen officiating. Interment will follow at the Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to St. Jude Children’s Hospital athttps://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html