Grapeland Steps Up Code Enforcement

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Grapeland Police Department (GPD) is increasing enforcement of city ordinances aimed at addressing public safety issues and nuisance conditions, an effort officials say is focused on improving quality of life rather than punishing residents.

GPD Police Chief Bobby Bishop said the initiative targets common concerns such as junked or abandoned vehicles, high weeds and overgrown properties, accumulated debris, unsafe or substandard structures and unsanitary conditions.

“The goal of this initiative is not to punish residents,” Bishop said in a statement. “It is to protect the health, safety, and overall quality of life in our community and to keep Grapeland clean and well maintained.”

Under the program, property owners found to be in violation will first receive a notice and be given time to correct the issue before further enforcement action is taken, according to the department.

The expanded effort is being overseen by Lt. Hillary Bateman, who joined the Grapeland Police

Department in September 2024 and now handles code enforcement duties in addition to her supervisory role.

Bateman said she worked her way up from patrol officer to sergeant and then lieutenant, and recently completed specialized training in code enforcement.

“It was a weeklong course I took in Mesquite,” Bateman said.

Bateman, who is originally from Henderson County, said she has found both the department and the Grapeland community supportive.

“I have a really supportive department, and the community seems to support us as well,” she said.

In the early stages of enforcement, Bateman said her primary focus will be on unsafe and abandoned structures, particularly homes with broken windows or signs of neglect.

“Abandoned houses are what I’m focusing on right now,” she said. “They attract animals, and there are children out there. It’s just not good overall.”

She added that overgrown properties with tall grass also pose safety concerns for officers responding to calls.

“When grass gets three to four feet tall, it makes it difficult for officers to go in if we do have to respond to a call,” Bateman said.

While other ordinance issues, such as campers and long-term vehicle parking, may be addressed later, Bateman said the current goal is to make Grapeland safer and more accessible for residents and first responders alike.

“I think Grapeland is a great town,” she said. “We can probably make it a little bit better and make everybody happy with the community.”

Residents with questions about city ordinances or concerns about potential violations are encouraged to contact the City of Grapeland or GPD for clarification.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]