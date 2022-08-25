Crockett Man Arrested in East Texas after Two County Pursuit

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – A 29 year-old Crockett man was arrested Sunday, Aug. 21 near Axtell in McLennan County.

Justin Henderson led police on a two county pursuit through both Limestone County and McLennan County before crashing his car into a field near the small town of Axtell.

Authorities from the city of Mexia were called out to U.S. Highway 84 after receiving reports of a reckless driver. Henderson was driving a white Nissan pickup truck reported stolen in Houston County. Henderson did not stop for officers and ran another car off the road, although the motorist was not injured.

Authorities said Henderson rammed a Mexia Police Department car resulting in extensive damage to the patrol vehicle.

Henderson eventually jumped out of the car but was later apprehended on foot with the help of a K9 unit and local residents.

Henderson was transported from the scene by Mexia Police to the McLennan County Jail where he appeared before the local magistrate in McClennan County on charges of Aggravated rAssault Against Public Servant, a first degree felony, Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, a third degree felony, and Evading Arrest Detention for fleeing authorities on foot after the crash, a class A misdemeanor.

Mexia Police then transported Henderson to the Limestone County Jail in Groesbeck where he was booked into the jail for offenses committed in Limestone County. He is charged by the Mexia Police Department with Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, a second

degree felony, Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, a third degree felony, and Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, a state jail felony.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com