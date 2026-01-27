Crockett Church Announces Diaper Assistance Drive

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – For families with young children and seniors living on fixed incomes, the cost of diapers can quietly become one of the most overwhelming household expenses. Leaders at First United Methodist Church hope a new outreach effort will ease that burden for residents across Houston County.

The church has launched a diaper assistance program aimed at providing diapers for newborns through children age two, as well as elderly residents who cannot afford incontinence supplies. The initiative is being led by the church’s pastor, Cindy Doran, in partnership with church members and local supporters.

Church member Cherie Bright said the idea grew from conversations that began shortly after Doran arrived at the church in the fall of 2024.

“When Cindy first came, a group of us started meeting and talking about needs in the community,” Bright said. “That’s how a lot of our mission projects get started. We listen first, and diapers came up almost immediately.”

Bright said families often have to make difficult choices when budgets are tight, and diapers are rarely covered by assistance programs.

“People don’t think about it until they’re in that situation,” she said. “You can’t just go without diapers, and they’re expensive. That’s true for parents with babies and for elderly people who are incontinent and living on limited incomes.”

To make the program possible, the church secured a grant from the Mary Moody Northern Methodist Church in Galveston. The funding allowed organizers to create what they describe as a diaper bank rather than a one-time giveaway.

Participants will be able to receive diapers for a two-week period, based on individual needs. The program is designed to provide short-term relief while maintaining dignity for those receiving assistance.

“This isn’t really a helping hand — it’s a help up,” Bright said. “We know we won’t be able to provide diapers forever for everyone, but we want to give people some breathing room and some stability when they’re struggling.”

To participate, residents must attend an orientation meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4. During the meeting, Marilyn Walker, a registered nurse and church member, will discuss diaper sanitation, diaper rash prevention and health considerations related to infant care and elderly incontinence.

After the orientation, participants will register by providing contact information and the ages or sizes needed. Organizers will then distribute diapers based on those requests.

While the church is located in Crockett, Bright emphasized the program is open to residents throughout Houston County.

“We didn’t want to limit this to just Crockett,” she said. “Houston County has a high poverty rate, and the need is countywide. If someone needs help, we want them to feel welcome here.”

In addition to serving families and seniors, the church is seeking volunteers to help distribute diapers and support the program. Volunteers can assist with organization, distribution and outreach.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Bright at 936-545-7666 or the church office at 936-544-2044.

Organizers are also considering adding evening orientation sessions in the future to accommodate working parents and caregivers who cannot attend daytime meetings.

“We know some people work during the day or are caring for elderly family members,” Bright said. “We want to make this as accessible as possible.”

For church leaders, the diaper program reflects a broader commitment to meeting practical needs in the community.

“This is about helping people where they are,” Bright said. “If we can take one stress off someone’s shoulders, even for a little while, then we’re doing what we’re called to do.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]