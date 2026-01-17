Crockett Explores Neighborhood Watch to Increase Safety

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Amid the breaking news from the Monday, Jan. 5 Crockett city council meeting, an important part may have been missed — the potential forming of a neighborhood watch by residents of the city.

Crockett city officials are encouraging residents to consider forming neighborhood watch groups as a way to improve communication with law enforcement and help deter crime, Police Chief Clayton Smith told the City of Crockett City Council during its most recent meeting.

Smith said a neighborhood watch program would not be run by the city or the police department, but instead would be organized by residents within individual neighborhoods, with support and guidance from the Crockett Police Department (CPD).

“A neighborhood watch is basically a group of neighbors that get together in their neighborhood,” Smith said. “They communicate with law enforcement, and we provide training tools. They’re extra eyes and ears spread throughout town.”

Smith said the program could be a major benefit to the city, particularly given the department’s limited staffing.

“There might be two officers out,” he said. “So having those eyes and ears out there is a huge benefit.”

Under the model described to council members, participation would be voluntary, and residents who do not want to be involved would not be required to take part. Neighborhoods that organize and meet national guidelines could also be recognized as official Neighborhood Watch areas, allowing them to post signs identifying the neighborhood as part of the program — something Smith said can help deter crime.

“They can post signs coming into that neighborhood that say this is a neighborhood watch area,” Smith said. “That alone helps deter crime.”

Smith emphasized that neighborhood watch members are not vigilantes and would not take enforcement action themselves.

“They’re not going to contact suspects. They’re not going to arrest suspects,” he said. “They’re not going to go chasing people down the street with guns. They are just eyes and ears.”

Training would focus on what residents should and should not do, Smith said, including understanding legal boundaries to avoid putting themselves at risk.

The first step for starting a watch group, Smith said, is for neighbors to gauge interest within their area. Once a group determines there is interest, organizers can contact the police department to begin the process.

“They come down and meet with us, and we talk about legalities, the do’s and don’ts, and what we can do to help,” Smith said. “We’ll attend meetings and help them get that process started.”

Smith said residents often have the most detailed knowledge of what is happening in their own neighborhoods and can provide information that is critical to solving cases.

“A lot of information we receive from citizens on cases we work is very crucial,” he said. “They may think it’s something minor, but a lot of times it’s that crucial piece that helps us identify suspects or make an arrest.”

City officials said the discussion was intended to let the public know that support is available for residents interested in organizing a neighborhood watch, even though the program itself would remain community-driven.

Smith said citizens should not hesitate to share information with law enforcement, noting that community involvement can help protect neighborhoods and property.

“Their information is crucial,” he said. “It can really help protect their neighborhoods.”

Residents interested in forming a neighborhood watch group are encouraged to speak with neighbors, their councilperson, and contact CPD for guidance.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]