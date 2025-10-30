CPD Arrests Man For Burglary of Home

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A Crockett man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly stealing a chainsaw from a home near the Houston County Jail and leading officers on a brief foot chase through several neighborhood streets.

According to a news release from the Crockett Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Fair Street at about 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 22 after a resident reported seeing a man take a chainsaw from a neighbor’s carport. The witness told police the suspect, described as a white male wearing shorts and a bright orange cap, fled on foot toward East Bell Avenue.

Officers quickly responded and began searching the area. Witnesses reported seeing the man running behind nearby houses, prompting police to establish a perimeter with assistance from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers.

Police said the suspect was later spotted in the 500 block of Anson Jones, near Davy Crockett Memorial Park, attempting to leave the area. When officers moved in, the man tried to run again but was taken into custody without further incident by a DPS trooper.

Harrington

The suspect was identified as James Paul Harrington, 44, of Crockett. Authorities said Harrington later directed officers to the spot where he had hidden the stolen chainsaw between houses on Fair Street and South 5th Street. The property was recovered and returned to its owner.

Harrington was transported to the Houston County Jail and charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

In the release, CPD thanked the Sheriff’s Office and DPS for their assistance.

“Their teamwork and cooperation were instrumental in the quick apprehension of the suspect,” the statement read.

Harrington remains in custody.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]