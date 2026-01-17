County Continues Burn Ban, Discusses Elections

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County commissioners unanimously ratified a countywide burn ban Tuesday, Jan. 13, citing continued dry conditions and wildfire risk, while also approving changes tied to new state election audit requirements and delaying a proposed purchase of body armor for the sheriff’s office amid legal and procedural concerns.

County Judge Jim Lovell issued the emergency burn ban Jan. 7, and commissioners agreed the order should remain in place despite recent rainfall.

“It rained,” Lovell said, but noted the rain was inconsistent and accompanied by wind. “We need to get a good rain — or consistent enough rain — before we can feel comfortable lifting it.”

Houston County Office of Emergency Management Director Heath Murff told the court the county has been fortunate to avoid significant wildfires but said conditions still warrant the ban.

“We haven’t had very many wildfires,” Murff said. “We’ve been fortunate, but we need a good rain.”

Commissioners voted without opposition to ratify the burn ban and said it should be reevaluated as weather conditions change.

The court held a lengthy debate about Precinct One Constable Morris Luker. For that story, see related article in today’s edition.

The court also approved election-related changes to comply with new state law requiring expanded post-election audits, including risk-limiting audits that will be conducted statewide.

Elections Administrator Cindy Lum told commissioners counties are now required to use the Early Voting Ballot Board for post-election hand counts and audits under recent legislation, with an additional risk-limiting audit requirement taking effect later this year.

“The state’s going to tell me which ballots to pull,” Lum said, explaining that counties will be directed to review specific ballots and upload results to the state. “This will be the first one, so we don’t really know how long it’s going to take.”

To streamline payroll and tracking, the court approved creating a separate “audit board” classification under election poll-worker titles. Members will be paid $14 an hour — the same rate as ballot board workers — with a minimum of three hours and a maximum of 10 hours per day. Any additional time would require written approval from the judge, Lum said.

Lum also provided information on upcoming primary election matters, including Houston County’s redistricting from U.S. Congressional District 17 to District 10, represented by Michael McCaul, a change that takes effect in January 2026. She said the Republican and Democratic parties will conduct the primary election in the county.

One extensive debate of the meeting centered on a proposed payment connected to the purchase of 25 soft body armor vests for the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, which commissioners ultimately postponed.

Houston County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ryan Martin told the court the vests are being purchased with the help of an $18,800 donation, but said the vendor requested payment in advance before cutting custom-fitted armor panels.

Martin said the Houston-based, veteran-owned company had good references, and offered the county a very competitive price, but as a new company, was afraid to make the initial investment without payment in advance.

“Once they cut these panels to fit, they’re useless for everybody else,” Martin said, adding the company was concerned about starting production without payment.

Commissioners raised concerns about deviating from county purchasing procedures. Precinct Three Commissioner Gene Stokes compared the situation to buying items online.

“If you order something off Amazon, they already have your money before you ever see it,” Stokes said.

Assistant County Attorney Hugh Coleman cautioned that advance payment could violate the Texas Constitution’s prohibition on counties lending money.

“You cannot lend money to anyone,” Coleman said. “Funding money in advance would be loaning money.”

Precinct Two Commissioner Willie Kitchen asked whether a partial payment option could address the issue.

“Is there something like a 50% up front and 50% on delivery?” Kitchen asked.

After discussion, Lovell suggested Martin contact the vendor to determine whether an approved requisition or purchase commitment would be sufficient without requiring advance payment. Commissioners agreed to delay action on the item and revisit it after further review.

The court also approved a separate elections-related purchase — a ballot-on-demand printer costing $8,260 — which Lum said would allow the county to print mail ballots as needed rather than ordering large quantities in advance. The purchase will be funded through a reimbursable Help America Vote Act grant with a required local match from the county’s election services fund, according to the discussion.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]