Crockett Man Arrested After New Year Gunfire Hits Woman

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

ANGELINA COUNTY – A New Year’s Day party outside Diboll ended with a woman hospitalized and a Crockett man jailed after what investigators described as celebratory gunfire accidentally struck a home, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

ACSO dispatch received a call around 2 a.m. Jan. 1 reporting that someone had been shot in the area of 1100 Ryan Chapel Road, deputies said. When deputies arrived, they found Leah Latoya Davis, 25, of Hillsboro suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Deputies said they observed Kiander Chatman, 21, of Crockett at the scene with blood on his shirt and hands. Investigators determined that a New Year’s party had been taking place at the residence and that celebratory gunfire had been occurring outside the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, Chatman had been firing a .223-caliber AR-15-style pistol. Deputies said Chatman was initially evasive and untruthful about what happened but later admitted that after firing shots into nearby woods, he brought the weapon onto the porch and attempted to clear it by pulling the charging handle. During that process, the weapon discharged, deputies said.

The round penetrated the front door of the home and struck Davis inside as she and friends were playing UNO, a card game, according to investigators.

Deputies said Davis was conscious and talkative while being transported by ambulance and provided information about the incident. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known, but family members later indicated she was in intensive care at an out-of-town hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Chatman appeared intoxicated at the scene and was arrested on a charge of deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, according to the release. The weapon involved was recovered from Chatman’s vehicle and identified as an Alpha Maxx 556.

Chatman was booked into the Angelina County Jail, where he remained held on a $75,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office used the incident to reiterate warnings about celebratory gunfire, calling it dangerous and reckless, particularly when alcohol is involved. Officials said the practice can result in injury, death or property damage and has historically been an issue on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s morning.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]