Sheriff’s Office Training

Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove, Chief Deputy Roger Dickey and Deputy Roy May hosted and taught a Firearms Instructor School for local law enforcement officers, becoming Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) certified firearms instructors. From left to right, back row: Sheriff Randy Hargrove, Houston County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Heath Murff, CPD Officer Blake Dickey, CPD Captain Blake Gates, HCSO Sergeant Mathew VanEgmond, Crockett Fire Chief Jason Frizzell. From left to right, front row: HCSO Chief Deputy Roger Dickey, HCSO Deputy Roy May, GPD officer Skyler Laza, HCSO Deputy Ryan Hutcherson, HCSO Deputy Rocky Hoch, HCSO Deputy Zach Allen, HCSO Deputy Gordon Denman, HCSO Sergeant Johnny Catoe.