2025 Readers’ Choice Winners Announced
By Greg Ritchie
Messenger Reporter
HOUSTON COUNTY – After thousands of votes cast and weeks of community participation, The Messenger is proud to announce the winners of its 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards, recognizing the best of the best in Houston County as chosen by local residents.
Voting opened Thanksgiving Day and concluded Dec. 7, giving readers the opportunity to support the businesses, professionals and organizations they trust most. The annual Readers’ Choice poll celebrates excellence across dozens of categories, from dining and retail to health care, home services and professional expertise.
It was decided to ask voters to vote in every category, even if there were some types of businesses they were not directly familiar with. This served two purposes: one, to make sure the survey was not spammed by a few people voting many times for one particular business. This also helps business owners understand their brand in the community, even with people who have not yet used their products or services. This helps local business owners adjust their marketing and make sure that if and when you do need them, they are at the top of your mind.
Each winner earned the title of “Best in Houston County” for 2025 — an honor that reflects the direct voice of the community.
2025 Readers’ Choice Winners
- Best Tire Shop: Precision Auto and Tire
- Best Specialty Food Company: Old Crockett Wine Emporium
- Best Candle/Soap Shop: Mustard Seed Soap Co.
- Best Barber Shop: Styles by Miles
- Best Car Dealership: Cutshaw Chevrolet
- Best Marina: Crockett Family Resort
- Best Hair Salon: Studio K
- Best BBQ: Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue
- Best Plumber: Reggie Gregory
- Best Roofing: Lucas Roofing
- Best Photographer: Anna Neel
- Best Attorney/Law Firm: Jody Griffith
- Best Chiropractor: Willow Creek Chiropractic and Wellness Center
- Best Mechanic Shop: Bruner’s Economy Car Care
- Best Auto Paint and Body: Bruner’s Economy Car Center
- Best Restaurant: Davy Crockett Grill
- Best Coffee Shop: Scooter’s
- Best Tree Service: East Texas Tree Service
- Best Family Entertainment: Crockett Lakefront Resort & Marina
- Best Pest Control: Critter Gitter
- Best Lawn Care: Alex Cruz
- Best Grocery Store: H-E-B
- Best Mexican Restaurant: Los Ranchos
- Best Funeral Home: Callaway Allee Funeral Home
- Best Furniture Store: Rustic Market
- Best Medical Clinic: Houston County Family Medical Center
- Best Pharmacy: Davy Crockett Drug
- Best Optometrist: Crockett Eye Clinic
- Best Farm Equipment: Collin’s Tractor and Equipment
- Best Real Estate Agency: Lawrence Realty
- Best Child Care: Tanna Beard
- Best Dentist: Crockett Dental
- Best Vet Clinic: South Pine Animal Hospital
- Best Electrician: Culpepper Electric
- Best Florist: Janie’s Flower Korner
- Best Bail Bonds: ACE Bail Bonds
- Best Auto Parts: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Best Bank: Prosperity Bank
- Best Towing Company: Bruner’s Economy Car Center
- Best Fast Food: Texas Burger
- Best Insurance Agency: Houston County Farm Bureau
- Best Car Wash and Detail: A&B Oil and Lube
- Best Heating and Air: C&C Heating and Air
- Best Loan Company: Capital Farm Credit
- Best Title Company: AA Davis
- Best Boutique: Bella’s Gifts From the Heart
- Best Water Well Drilling Company: Long Drilling
- Best Nursing Home: Houston County Nursing Home
- Best Med Spa: Elegant Arches
- Best Industrial Plant: Nucor-Vulcraft
- Best Accountant: Nesmith and Associates
- Best Feed Store: Crockett Farm and Fuel
- Best Construction Company: Shoemake Welding and Construction
- Best Septic Company: Blue Water Septic
- Best Home Builder: Shoemake Construction
- Best Remodeling Company: A Affordable Construction
- Best Frozen Dessert: Merry Scoops Gelato
- Best Food Truck: Taqueria Estrella
- Best Nutritional Drinks: 4D Nutrition
The Messenger congratulates all of this year’s winners and thanks every reader who participated in the 2025 Readers’ Choice poll. Certificates will be presented to winning businesses, and photos will be featured throughout the year.
Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]