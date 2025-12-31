2025 Readers’ Choice Winners Announced

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – After thousands of votes cast and weeks of community participation, The Messenger is proud to announce the winners of its 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards, recognizing the best of the best in Houston County as chosen by local residents.

Voting opened Thanksgiving Day and concluded Dec. 7, giving readers the opportunity to support the businesses, professionals and organizations they trust most. The annual Readers’ Choice poll celebrates excellence across dozens of categories, from dining and retail to health care, home services and professional expertise.

It was decided to ask voters to vote in every category, even if there were some types of businesses they were not directly familiar with. This served two purposes: one, to make sure the survey was not spammed by a few people voting many times for one particular business. This also helps business owners understand their brand in the community, even with people who have not yet used their products or services. This helps local business owners adjust their marketing and make sure that if and when you do need them, they are at the top of your mind.

Each winner earned the title of “Best in Houston County” for 2025 — an honor that reflects the direct voice of the community.

2025 Readers’ Choice Winners

Best Tire Shop: Precision Auto and Tire

Best Specialty Food Company: Old Crockett Wine Emporium

Best Candle/Soap Shop: Mustard Seed Soap Co.

Best Barber Shop: Styles by Miles

Best Car Dealership: Cutshaw Chevrolet

Best Marina: Crockett Family Resort

Best Hair Salon: Studio K

Best BBQ: Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue

Best Plumber: Reggie Gregory

Best Roofing: Lucas Roofing

Best Photographer: Anna Neel

Best Attorney/Law Firm: Jody Griffith

Best Chiropractor: Willow Creek Chiropractic and Wellness Center

Best Mechanic Shop: Bruner’s Economy Car Care

Best Auto Paint and Body: Bruner’s Economy Car Center

Best Restaurant: Davy Crockett Grill

Best Coffee Shop: Scooter’s

Best Tree Service: East Texas Tree Service

Best Family Entertainment: Crockett Lakefront Resort & Marina

Best Pest Control: Critter Gitter

Best Lawn Care: Alex Cruz

Best Grocery Store: H-E-B

Best Mexican Restaurant: Los Ranchos

Best Funeral Home: Callaway Allee Funeral Home

Best Furniture Store: Rustic Market

Best Medical Clinic: Houston County Family Medical Center

Best Pharmacy: Davy Crockett Drug

Best Optometrist: Crockett Eye Clinic

Best Farm Equipment: Collin’s Tractor and Equipment

Best Real Estate Agency: Lawrence Realty

Best Child Care: Tanna Beard

Best Dentist: Crockett Dental

Best Vet Clinic: South Pine Animal Hospital

Best Electrician: Culpepper Electric

Best Florist: Janie’s Flower Korner

Best Bail Bonds: ACE Bail Bonds

Best Auto Parts: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Best Bank: Prosperity Bank

Best Towing Company: Bruner’s Economy Car Center

Best Fast Food: Texas Burger

Best Insurance Agency: Houston County Farm Bureau

Best Car Wash and Detail: A&B Oil and Lube

Best Heating and Air: C&C Heating and Air

Best Loan Company: Capital Farm Credit

Best Title Company: AA Davis

Best Boutique: Bella’s Gifts From the Heart

Best Water Well Drilling Company: Long Drilling

Best Nursing Home: Houston County Nursing Home

Best Med Spa: Elegant Arches

Best Industrial Plant: Nucor-Vulcraft

Best Accountant: Nesmith and Associates

Best Feed Store: Crockett Farm and Fuel

Best Construction Company: Shoemake Welding and Construction

Best Septic Company: Blue Water Septic

Best Home Builder: Shoemake Construction

Best Remodeling Company: A Affordable Construction

Best Frozen Dessert: Merry Scoops Gelato

Best Food Truck: Taqueria Estrella

Best Nutritional Drinks: 4D Nutrition

The Messenger congratulates all of this year’s winners and thanks every reader who participated in the 2025 Readers’ Choice poll. Certificates will be presented to winning businesses, and photos will be featured throughout the year.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]