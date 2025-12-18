Georgia Lou Turbeville, 91, of Log Cabin, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Born on October 11, 1934, in Grapeland, Texas, Georgia was a daughter of the late Frank Turner and the late Johnnie Jewel Kibby Turner.

Georgia spent her career with Southeastern Bell starting in the mailroom and working her way up to service representative, a position she held until her retirement.

She was Baptist by faith attending Grace Temple Baptist Church in Arlington, TX. She moved to the Cedar Creek Lake area in the mid-1980’s where she was involved with the local HOA, including monitoring the community swimming pool even though she couldn’t swim.

Georgia is survived by her children Gay Sayen and her husband, Mike, of Gun Barrel City, Texas, Gale Lewis of Gun Barrel City, Texas, Terri Burleson and her husband, Todd, of Colorado City, Texas, Dava Turbeville of Fort Worth, Texas, and Paul Turbeville and his wife, Rachel, of Log Cabin, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers John and Joe Turner; sister Ava Mims; infant son JoeVon Music; infant daughter Laura Turbeville and son-in-law Joey Lewis.

A graveside service was held on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Milligan Cemetery in Crocket, Texas.