Ho. Co. Comm. Ct. Accepts Donations

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioners Court met in a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Feb 8 in a court session highlighted by the acceptance of donations and informational reports from various entities.

After disposing of several routine matters, the court was asked to consider accepting several donations. One such donation was from Patsy L. Harrington in the amount of $1,000 for improvements to CR 2126 in Precinct 1.

Another donation in the amount of $3,000 from Charles Cunningham for improvements to Navarro Crossing Road in Precinct 2 was accepted by the court.

Sticking with the donation theme, the court also accepted donated items from Sam Houston State University. Among these items were: a desk/credenza; a small office table; six office chairs with wheels; and four desk chairs.

The last donation of the morning came from the Houston County Law Enforcement Association as they donated two bullet-proof vests to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

After accepting the donations, it was time for the court to give a little back.

Two applications for Hotel Occupancy Tax funding were brought before the court. The first was from the Piney Woods Fine Arts Association who requested $1,000 to help defray costs of the Grand Funk Railroad Concert scheduled for March 11.

The second request came from the Crockett Lions Club for the PRCA Rodeo slated for May 12, 13 and 14. In the amount of $3,000.

Both requests were granted by the court.

In other matters brought before the court:

The commissioners approved the minutes from previous meetings.

The payment of bills and expenses incurred by the county was approved.

The Houston County Treasurer’s, Environmental Service and County Clerk’s Fine Reports were received as information by the court.

The 2021 annual report from the Houston County Historical Commission was accepted as information by the court.

The court approved salaries for new and/or transfer employees.

The interlocal housing agreement with Angelina County to house inmates in Houston County was amended and renewed by the court.

The Fiscal Year 2021 Hotel Occupancy Tax collections and expense report was accepted as information by the court.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.