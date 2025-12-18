Crockett Council May Cut Live Video to Avoid “Embarrassment”

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett City Council met Monday, Dec. 15 to discuss water and road projects for the city. Before any of that, there was more confusion about the city’s agenda works and how council members put items on the agenda.

Many viewers who regularly view the council meetings online via YouTube found video, but no audio. The issue was a technical one, which city officials worked hard to fix, later posting the audio of the meeting online.

The issue of YouTube did come up however, as Precinct Five Councilman Mike Marsh began by proposing an item be put on the agenda for the next meeting.

“Mayor, I’d like to put on the next agenda that we consider not televising our city council meetings just to save the embarrassment of our city,” Marsh said, seconded by Precinct One Councilman Dennis Ivey.

Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher and City Administrator Lee Standley confirmed the vote would be to have them item placed on the agenda, not to discuss it at the current time.

Precinct Three Councilwoman NaTrenia Hicks voted neither in favor or against the motion, leading Fisher to notice Hicks had not voted, which is counted in city government as a “no” vote.

“No,” Hicks said, “I am abstaining. There are three ways to vote.”

Fisher again explained that during city business, there is no abstention, and any refusal to vote is counted as a no. The motion to put the item on the agenda passed.

Precinct Two Councilman Christopher Price proposed a future agenda item to discuss setting up neighborhood watch teams in the city, quickly seconded by Precinct Four Councilman Elbert Johnson and passed.

“I’m trying to understand how we get items on the agenda,” Hicks said. “I am currently seeing an item on the agenda that was not brought before the council. I was told several different ways to get items on the agenda. Is this the way we are doing it?”

Fisher began to explain, but Hicks said if someone from the general public “touches base” with the city administrator, then the item is placed on the agenda.

“My understanding is city council are the ones to place items on the agenda,” Hicks said.

“The council is not the only one,” Fisher explained. “It does not have to come to the council to be placed on the agenda. The mayor can set the agenda. It doesn’t have to be voted on if it’s set.”

“I would like to recommend that we have language implemented on our agenda item on our agenda stating that we will have new business so that way we can discuss new business,” Hicks responded.

Fisher and Standley explained the council cannot discuss items not already on the agenda, but can propose an item be placed on a future agenda, and if approved by a majority of the other members, will appear on the next meeting’s agenda, where it can be discussed and acted on.

“We can look at that from the legal side and see how to do that and I’d be happy to do that,” Standley said. “That’s why we have the opinion that a council member can make a motion to put something on the agenda,” promising to consult with City Attorney Donna Gordon to see if there would be a legal way to accomplish that.

The discussion continued, with Hicks asking if the new business would be written on the agenda, with Standley reminding the council they were, in fact, not following the agenda by discussing the matter.

“Well, we’re in the discussion part, so I am discussing this,” Hicks noted, although Gordon reminded her the discussion section should be about those items already on the agenda. Standley promised to check the legality of Hicks’ proposal and report back at the next meeting.

Hicks commented on recent reporting in The Messenger regarding the possibility of US 287 becoming an interstate, saying she was in favor of the measure, and that it would benefit the city. She noted it would increase the possibility of business coming to the area, “especially now that we do not have ‘economic development.’”

Fourteen minutes into the meeting, council got down to business with Item One, approval of the minutes from the previous meeting.

Hicks asked to strike the word “waste” from her comments from the November meeting, and replace it with “mis-appropriation of funds.” Hicks had called for a forensic audit of the city to determine its financial health, although it was pointed out in that meeting the city undergoes an audit each year.

Fisher pointed out Hicks can make her comment and vote to not approve the minutes, but such changes are not allowed.

Due to the length of the meeting, the action items discussed and acted on by the city will be featured in our Sunday edition.

