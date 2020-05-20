Crockett Releases Tentative 2020 Football Schedule

By Will Johnson

CROCKETT – In a sign things might be returning to a semblance of normalcy, the Crockett Bulldogs released their 2020 football schedule.

Because 2020 is a UIL realignment year, the Bulldogs will be moving from District 11-3A DI to District 9-3A DI. The district will remain relatively the same with one major exception. The always tough Franklin Lions will be replaced by the Huntington Red Devils.

Even though the Lions are gone from the district, it doesn’t mean the Bulldogs won’t face them. Crockett begins the 2020 season with an away scrimmage against Franklin on Aug. 14. The next week, Crockett welcomes former Bulldog Jamie Driskell and his Malakoff Tigers to Monte Jack Driskell Stadium for their second scrimmage of the year.

The Bulldogs open the regular season on Aug. 28 with a home game against the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs beginning at 7:30 pm.

The Rusk Eagles host Crockett on Sept. 4 with a 7:30 pm kickoff. On Sept. 11, the Bulldogs return home for a tilt against the Buffalo Bison, also with a 7:30 pm kickoff.

Crockett closes out their non-district schedule on the road as they travel to Garrison on Sept. 18 looking for a little revenge for last year’s 38-32 loss.

The rubber meets the road on Sept. 25 when Crockett opens District 9-3A DI play against the Huntington Red Devils in Huntington. The kickoffs for all district games are moved up to 7 pm.

The next week is Homecoming for Crockett as they return to the friendly confines of Monte Jack Driskell Stadium for a clash with the Elkhart Elks on Oct 2. The Bulldogs hit the road the following week as they travel north to take on the Westwood Panthers.

Following the Westwood game, the Bulldogs have a bye. It couldn’t come at a better time as the next week on Oct. 23, Crockett hosts the Diboll Lumberjacks. Diboll only gave up 17 points in six district games last year, with 10 of those coming from Crockett. While both teams will lose quite a bit to graduation, this match-up may well be for the District 9-3A DI Championship.

The Coldspring-Oakhurst Trojans are next up for Crockett as the Bulldogs hit the road on Oct.30 before returning home to close out the regular season on Nov. 6 against the Trinity Tigers on Senior Night.

