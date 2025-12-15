Latexo ISD Superintendent Runs for Office in Polk County

School Silent as Speculation Mounts

Messenger Exclusive

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – Latexo Independent School District (LISD) Superintendent Michael Woodard is officially running for the position of Justice of the Peace for Precinct Three in Polk County. Woodard is running against longtime Republican Robert “Dooley” Johnson in the March primary.

The bombshell news was sent by sources to The Messenger and we were able to confirm the information. What should have been a straightforward process has been marred by the district’s lack of communication and transparency to the public.

The Messenger reached out to Woodard and LISD Board President for a statement. As of press time, neither has responded. There has been no formal statement from the district either on their website or on their social media pages. There has been no agenda item addressing Woodard’s candidacy. The Messenger was able to speak off the record with several board members, some of which seemed to have heard about Woodard’s intention, others who heard the news only when we contacted them.

Sources have alleged Woodard has been in an intense search for a different job for some time now, having applied to superintendent positions in other districts, although not being hired for any of those positions. One board member confirmed Woodard’s intention was to stay at the school until his last child graduated, but the news of his political candidacy in another county has led to a number of concerns.

Woodard is the only superintendent in Houston County who neither lives within the school district or even in Houston County, residing in Polk County and using a school vehicle for travel to and from home. Although it should be noted Woodard is present for many most after-school events, some parents have criticized his lack of presence in the area. Superintendents often become part of the communities they serve, as fellow church members, or someone residents see in the local supermarket and get to know.

One question asked by a board member in an off-the-record conversation was if Woodard will now resign, or ride out his time until — if he wins his election — January 2027 when he would take office. This board member questioned many of the strange scandals at the district and the falling school grades, asking aloud if Woodard’s insistence on finding a new job may have left schools without the strong leader they require.

There are other issues just as pressing. How were some board members aware and others not aware of Woodard’s plans? The Texas Open Meetings Act requires a public meeting when several members are present and discussing school business. How did these board members find out and why was it not discussed in an open meeting or at least in an executive session?

If it was discussed in an executive session, why was there no announcement or communication from the school to explain the decision and give some word on the process during Woodard’s political candidacy?

Will school resources, including his school computer, school suburban or his time be used for campaigning? Will he need to take a leave of absence or sick days or vacation time to carry out his plan? Will he leave if he wins the primary or stay on until next January? The answer, so far, has been silence.

The board members willing to speak with us insisted on anonymity, citing Woodard and LISD’s litigious nature, something several parents found out the hard way this year, as many parents prefer to move their children to other districts or homeschool them, to avoid the uncomfortable situation at the school.

The Messenger did ask, and received permission from those board members to use their direct quotes — albeit without names attached — and one gets the impression they believe the district could have handled this differently.

“I feel hurt for our children,” one board member said. “Our kids are not getting everything they should be getting. Grades are falling, and the district already has serious issues.”

“This leaves parents, students, and staff in limbo,” was the opinion of one LISD board member. “It sends the wrong message to students and parents.”

“People are finding out about this on the internet instead of from the district,” commented one concerned board member. “There has been no explanation of how this is supposed to work. There is no clear plan and the lack of communication has created confusion.”

The other question is what if Woodard loses his election? What message does it send to parents and students that their superintendent is staying to ride out a contract, without the passion and commitment needed to handle a complex job like that of a superintendent?

One board member went so far as to say they would put a yard sign out for Woodard’s campaign, although a majority of the board has not publicly spoken out, and their opinion of LISD’s current situation is unclear.

Numerous sources confirm parents have reported incidents to Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Education Agency and other boards. Woodard was under investigation, sources say, by the Texas Rangers for several months over issues regarding his dealings with the board.

There will be a special meeting Monday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. to discuss installing a new server and an executive session, but no mention of Woodard’s candidacy.

“This raises questions about whether he is still committed to this job,” concluded one concerned board member.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]