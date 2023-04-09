Crockett Masonic Lodge Give Scholarships to Area Students

By Greg Ritchie

CROCKETT – Lothrop Masonic Lodge gave six scholarships to local students at a dinner and meeting Tuesday, April 4 in Crockett. The students came from Crockett, Kennard and Latexo schools.

The masons have been giving the $1,000 scholarships to deserving students for many years, this year honoring students along with their parents and counselors from the various schools. The lodge covers most of Houston County, with local masonic lodges in Grapeland and Lovelady doing their part for their local schools.

Latexo Counselor Leah Santa Maria said she was thankful for the work and time local organizations put in to support the kids as they go on to college.

“I’m so grateful for all of our wonderful community organizations like the Masonic Lodge, for donating their time and effort and funds,” Santa Maria said. “It was neat to see the students who had received the previous awards and see where they are going. And it really helps our kids, not only financially, but with pursuing their future education.”

Past Worshipful Master of Lothrop Lodge Dee Williams served on the scholarship committee and said the scholarships are open to any students in the three school districts the lodge services. He said the Lodge supports kids who seek vocational training, too. Williams was glad to be a part of the scholarship program and hopes these new recipients keep the lodge updated on their progress.

“We love to hear the success stories and don’t hear them often enough,” Williams said. “If they stay local, we might hear about them from their families. But one of the biggest problems, at least in my opinion, is the need for more jobs, locally. And these kids that go to school, unless they’ve got a trade, are forced to go someplace else to make a living.”

Rural counties are specially susceptible to a “brain drain” where the best students leave the area, never to return. For many students, college is an unnecessary way to spend time and money, when good career or vocational training will do them more good in the long run.

The students were happy to receive the help as their parents and lodge members looked on.

The students receiving the scholarship for this year were:

Kennard ISD

Mary Nesbitt

Halli Lynn Hunt

Crockett ISD

Alyssa Higgins

Zandric Anderson

Latexo ISD

Zachary Patton

Claire Catoe

