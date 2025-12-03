Downtown Crockett Lights Begin Christmas Season

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – With temperatures cool, but not quite Christmas-like, and the downtown square already humming with families, church groups, and plenty of children, Crockett officially welcomed the Christmas season Wednesday night with The Light of Christmas celebration on the east side of the Houston County Courthouse.

The one-hour service, presented by the Houston County Ministerial Association and the Downtown Crockett Association (DCA), drew a large crowd of local residents who filled the street with folding chairs and the familiar sound of neighbors greeting neighbors. The event serves each year as the community’s spiritual and symbolic beginning to the holiday season, leading into a busy week of festivities that includes Thursday’s lighted parade and Saturday’s Christmas in Crockett festival.

Suzan Knox opened the evening with a warm welcome before the program moved into Scripture and song. Rev. Charlana Kelly read from Isaiah 9:2–3, followed by the Crockett Children’s Choir, whose lively performance of Go Tell It On the Mountain brought heartfelt applause.

Pastor Tim Allen of First Christian Church introduced “The Prophecy of Messiah,” blending readings from Isaiah and the Gospel of John, while the Colors of the Wind Bell Choir added a soft, ringing backdrop that settled the crowd into a reflective silence. Rev. Wade Thompson delivered a message on “The Promise of Jesus” from Luke 1:26–38, leading into Joy to the World.

Several local pastors shared brief messages throughout the evening, including Pastor Reginald Marshall of Intercity Worship Place, Ivan Rodriguez, Pastor Lawyer Jolley of Mt. Pleasant Church Oakwood, Pastor Leon Wallace of Good Shepherd Fellowship, and Pastor Vance Drum of Sunset Christian Church in Grapeland. Each reading from the Gospel accounts of Jesus’ birth was followed by a familiar carol—Hark the Herald Angels Sing, Angels We Have Heard on High, Away in a Manger, The First Noel, and the Bell Choir’s ringing rendition of Carol of the Bells.

As the final Scripture was read and the bell tones faded, the moment everyone had waited for arrived. County Judge Jim Lovell stepped forward to announce the official the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree outside the courthouse display. When the switch was thrown, the square erupted in cheers as the historic courthouse took on a warm holiday glow.

Lovell thanked those who helped put the event together, then wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.

“I am especially thankful that the reason for the season has been honored here tonight,” Lovell told then crowd. “And in the spirit of why we’re here to kick off Christmas in Crockett, Merry Christmas, everyone. I feel very honored to be able to light the tree, and so we’ll get at that.”

Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher then offered a benediction dedicating the holiday season, followed by the crowd joining in O Come, All Ye Faithful and Silent Night, Holy Night.

“As we bring this beautiful Christmas lighting ceremony to a close, I want to extend my heartfelt things to each and every one of you for joining us tonight. Your presence and your spirit have truly illuminated our beloved city. Christmas is a season of love and joy. A time when we are reminded of the greatest gift ever given to us. The gift given by God, our Father, the gift of His son, Jesus Christ. So, as the lights shine brightly across the city, let them remind us of the light that each of us bring to our community. You are the heart and the soul of Crockett. By keeping your faith in God, you become the light, not only of our city, but you can also share that light with the world,” Fisher said.

“Never forget,” Fisher concluded, “in times of darkness and uncertainty, your kindness, your compassion, your unwavering faith — like the light — lights the way for so many others. So let’s declare, and commit, to carrying this light beyond tonight. Let us carry it into our homes, our neighborhoods, and everywhere we’re going. May the spirit of Christmas fill your hearts with peace and joy, and may the love we share tonight continue to shine throughout the year. From my family to yours, and on behind half of the entire city of Crockett, I wish each of you a blessed Christmas, a wonderful holiday, and an awesome new year.”

Knox closed the program with a spirited Joy to the World.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]