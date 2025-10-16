Grapeland Ready for 80th Annual Peanut Festival — “All Things Grapeland”

By Greg Ritchie

GRAPELAND – The rides are going up, floats are being decorated, and all around the city, yards are manicured and the streets are swept as Grapeland prepares for one of its most beloved traditions — the 80th Annual Peanut Festival, set for Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 16–18.

This year’s theme, “All Things Grapeland,” celebrates the town’s people, pride, and perseverance — a homecoming of sorts for current residents, returning alumni, and visitors from across Houston County and beyond.

From the Grapeland Chamber Of Commerce, the schools, Grapeland Noon Lions Club and the many people who all work together to make the festival a success this year, the City of Grapeland is making sure the events all come together for another memorable year.

Grapeland Mayor Velda Green said the city has been hard at work preparing for the thousands of people expected to attend.

“We’re getting ready — yes, we are,” Green said with a laugh. “We’ve checked everything: the electrical in the park, the water, the bathrooms. We’re as ready as can be, but you never know what might happen.”

Even with a few finishing touches still underway — including work on new downtown sidewalks — Green said the city is looking forward to showing off the improvements.

“I wanted it to be completed before the festival,” she said. “There was a mix-up with the railings, but I’ve got the engineers working on it. We’re doing everything to keep everyone safe.”

The Peanut Festival officially begins Thursday evening with Family Night at the Carnival in Grapeland City Park, where guests can buy wristbands for unlimited rides from 6–10 p.m. The carnival continues Friday from 6–11 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday night’s festivities center around Grapeland High School’s Homecoming Game at Sandie Stadium, followed by a Concert and Dance in the Park.

Carnival armband prices for this year are as follows:

• Thursday — 6-10 p.m. $30

• Friday — 6-9 p.m. $30, 9-11 p.m. $20

• Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $35, 5-10 p.m. $30

On Saturday morning, the festival’s signature Peanut Festival Parade will roll through downtown starting at 10 a.m., followed by a full day of arts and crafts, food, and family activities at Grapeland City Park. Entertainment will include the Texas A&M Aggie Wranglers and local group Mustang Red, among others.

The weekend concludes with the Peanut Queen Coronation at 6 p.m. in the Lorena Shoultz Auditorium, where this year’s contestants — and former Peanut Queens — will take the stage. All former Queens’ tickets have been reserved at no cost, and all former Peanut Queens are invited to attend.

Pageant Ticket Prices:

• Adults – $15

• Youth (ages 6–18) – $10

• Children 5 & under – Free

The pageant this year was directed by Mayor Green, Emily Hanna and Caden Taylor.

“This is our 80th year, and we’re going to show all the Peanut Queens from the past all the way up to now,” Green said. “We want everybody to see their relatives, remember old times, and get the younger girls excited about joining us next year.”

The mayor said she hopes more students will consider competing in the annual pageant in the years to come.

“We try every year to get all the girls involved,” she said. “They don’t have to buy anything — we have dresses donated, and sponsors can help with floats. We just want them to sign up and have fun. The girls who’ve done it always tell me how glad they are that they did. It’s about friendship and memories.”

The Peanut Princess Pageant was held this week, organized by former Peanut Queen Emily Hanna and the winners were: Tiny Peanut Princess – Chloie Glover Bisch, Mini Peanut Princess – Kyler Murray, Junior Peanut Princess – Ariana Holcombe, Peanut Princess – Audrey Cujko.

Green also encouraged local businesses and families to get involved with the parade, saying there’s no reason not to join the fun.

Amber Loew with Grapeland Chamber of Commerce said she is excited about another year, and being the 80th year makes it that much more memorable. She also warned visitors to keep an eye on road conditions in and around downtown during the festival.

“We will have a limited amount of Peanut Festival t-shirts – and we have added a few new items for purchase. Those items will be available at our Grapeland Chamber booth located by the music stage,” Loew said. “With large crowds in mind, please be mindful of any speed limit changes, and roped off areas for that weekend in town.

With so many events packed into one weekend, city officials and first responders are also preparing behind the scenes to keep things running smoothly.

As reported in a separate article in today’s Messenger, Police Chief Bobby Bishop said his department will have extra manpower on hand with help from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety, focusing on keeping traffic moving and ensuring a safe, family-friendly environment throughout the festival.

Bishop said residents can help by following parking rules, keeping roadways clear for emergency vehicles, and reporting any safety concerns to nearby officers. Block parties remain prohibited by city ordinance.

Green echoed those thoughts, emphasizing the festival is meant to bring people together.

“This is a family gathering,” she said. “We want everyone to come out and participate — the parade, the dance in the park, the rides, everything. It’s something for the whole family.”

Temperatures for the festivities look promising, with high 80s for highs and mid 60s in the evenings. There is a slight chance of rain Saturday afternoon after 1 p.m.

Rain or shine, Grapeland’s biggest weekend of the year is ready to roll. And after 80 years, the spirit of the Peanut Festival — and the community it celebrates — remains as strong as ever.

“Even though a few little things might pop up, we’re ready as can be,” Green said. “If something happens, we’ll deal with it. But I think it’s going to be a beautiful weekend for Grapeland.”

