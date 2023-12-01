DPS Investigates Crash Near Crockett

Special to The Messenger

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated a two-vehicle crash Nov. 27 on state Highway 21, about seven miles northeast of Crockett.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 10:25 a.m., a 2013 Ford pickup was traveling southwest on SH 21 when the vehicle experienced a blowout, causing the Ford to drive into the oncoming lane, where it struck a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer head-on, the Ford then caught fire.

The driver of the Ford, 89, from Kennard, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner is identified as Tracy Lightsey, 57, from Fort Worth, was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation. Additional information is not available at this time.

