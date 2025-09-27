Our loving mother, JoBeth Brown of Cary, North Carolina, previously of Grapeland, Texas, went home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 13, 2025. JoBeth was born in Houston, Texas on September 27, 1937 to parents Gladys and Harry Serres. She grew up in the Heights neighborhood of Houston with several family members and friends who lived nearby. Her father passed away when she was only seven years old serving in World War II, but her grandfather, who lived behind their home, filled in as a consistent father figure in her life. After graduating Heights High School (formerly known as Reagan High School) in 1955 and participating in the Red Coats drum and bugle corps, JoBeth attended Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas. She became a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority and was voted as their sorority beauty. She met a handsome Aggie on the birthday weekend of her sophomore year… the story goes that once Jerry Al laid eyes on her, he said out loud “that’s the girl I’m going to marry”. They wed on June 14, 1957 in Houston and JoBeth became a mother within the year. Sadly, the newlyweds encountered a tragic car accident and lost their new baby girl in 1958. JoBeth survived many injuries and was told she would not be able to have more children, but was blessed with five more – Jeff, Derek, Damon, Lane & Berri! She had the strength and energy to endure over 20 moves supporting Jerry Al in his career over the next two decades. The family ultimately settled in Grapeland in 1981, and church became a place where JoBeth spent much of her time in fellowship and serving. She loved God’s Word and also loved giving youth Bibles and storybooks to all her grandchildren. Her later years were filled with family visits, church events, and lots of television – she would say, “I can go anywhere in the world on my TV!”. Our mom will be remembered as a woman of strong faith and grace who modeled positivity no matter how difficult the circumstance. The constant kindness, joy, and gratitude she expressed serves as a living testimony and legacy to all those who knew her.

JoBeth is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Terry Gail, and her husband, Jerry Al Brown. Survivors include Jeffrey Brown (Ellen) of Gainesville, GA, Derek Brown (Anna) of Austin, TX, Damon Brown (Laura) of Bullard, TX, Lane Fabby (Rick) of Madison, AL, Berri Rushing (Andy) of Cary, NC; grandchildren, Ashley Dixon (Justin), Brittany Weatherford (Billy), Anthony Pogue (Chanae), Austin Fabby, Brianna Shields (Jamie), Juliane Howard (Logan), Riley Devlin, Cassi Fabby, Cade Brown (Cassi), Jase Brown, Reagan and Ryan Rushing; great-grandchildren, Landen, Henley, Ava, Abigail, Addie, Brooke, Evie and Allie; beloved sister Diane Kimbell, and nephews, Eric and Alex Frantz.

A private graveside memorial will be held in the Grapeland City Cemetery in October. The family kindly asks in lieu of flowers to please make donations to Light On A Hill Church through the JoBeth Brown Memorial – www.loah.org.