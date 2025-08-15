William Patrick “Pat” Rushing, age 75, of Crockett passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2025 at his home. Pat was born December 31, 1949 in Crockett to parents, Norman Rushing and Edith Bradley Rushing. He graduated from Latexo High School and was an over the road trucker for 17 years moving families across the country.

After retirement, Pat fulfilled a longtime dream by starting his own cattle operation, spending his days working the land and tending to his herd with pride. Never one to sit still for long, he also remained deeply involved in the community umpiring girls’ softball and refereeing local youth basketball games with integrity and fairness on the court.

Pat is survived by wife of 53 years, Vickie Rushing of Crockett; daughters, Patty Roze of Austin, Leslie Omelina and husband, Jason of Crockett; grandson, Mason and Cooper Omelina; brother, Mike Rushing of North Zulch; sister, Judy Jones of Fairfield; brother-in-law, Rick Turner and wife, Debbie of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Sherry Lowery of Lufkin; numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death in parents, Norman and Edith Rushing; brother, Ronald Rushing; sister, Sandra Langham; son-in-law, Leo Roze; mother-in-law, Laverne Turner.

Funeral services for William Patrick “Pat” Rushing were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 9, 2025 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel. Interment followed in the Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation was held at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.

