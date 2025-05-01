Emily Grace Kroll Meyer, age 30, of Temple, Texas, passed away on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Born and raised in Houston, Emily attended Nimitz High School before graduating from the Texas Academy of Leadership in the Humanities (TALH) in Beaumont. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Disorders from Baylor University and a Master of Science in Communication Disorders from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Emily was passionate about supporting children with developmental needs and dedicated her career to that calling. She was the founder and owner of Grace Therapy in Temple, where she made a lasting impact in the lives of the children she served. She was also a member of Highland Baptist Church in Waco.

Emily is lovingly remembered by her husband, Anthony Meyer of Temple; stepson, Lucas Watt-Meyer of Temple; parents, Mark and Melodie Kroll of Crockett; brother, Mark Andrew Kroll and his wife Yukko of Japan; sister, Sarah Elizabeth Kroll of Denver, Colorado; and nephew, Taiyo Kroll of Japan. She is also survived by her mothers- and fathers-in-law, Carla and Gus McMillan of Belton, and Wayne and Charlotte Meyer of Bell Falls.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Phillip and Margaret Kroll, Harry and Edwina Oliver, and grandmother-in-law, Kathy Meyer.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel, with interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park in Crockett. Visitation will take place Friday evening, May 2, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.

A reception will follow Saturday after the graveside service at the Central Baptist Church Activity Center.

