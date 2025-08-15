Nelda Guice Kent of Glendale, Arizona, entered God’s presence on July 25, 2025, at 97 years of age. She received the gift of eternal life when she turned to God in repentance and placed her trust in the Lord Jesus at the age of 12.

Nelda, an only child, was born on February 20, 1928, on her grandfather’s farm three miles outside of Grapeland, Texas. She attended Grapeland High School, where she served as a drum major and played the clarinet in the school band.

Nelda attended Baylor University, where she met her husband Harry. She graduated from Baylor in 1947 and received a Master’s degree in Library Science in 1967 from Arizona State University. She taught elementary school in Texas and Arizona for a total of 9 years and served as a librarian in the Alhambra Elementary District in Phoenix for 25 years, retiring in 1983. She also served as an Associate faculty member with Grand Canyon University, teaching summer school library workshops for 15 years, concurrent with her time in the Alhambra Elementary District. Nelda also served a term as the President of the Arizona State Library Association.

Nelda served as curator/archivist of the Historical Commission of the Arizona Southern Baptist Convention for 12 years beginning in 1994. In 1999, she received the Willis J. Ray Distinguished Service Award from the Arizona Baptist Historical Society. In 2003, she received the David C. Woolley Award for Outstanding Achievement in State Baptist History from the national Baptist Historical Society. In 2006, she received the Meritorious Service Award for outstanding work in Baptist history from the Historical Commission of the Arizona Southern Baptist Convention.

Nelda and her husband, Harry, were active members at College View Baptist Church in Phoenix, Arizona, and First Southern Baptist Church of Glendale, Arizona.

Nelda served as a member of the Auxiliary of The Gideons International and served as the Auxiliary State President, and as an International Cabinet Representative for three years. After retiring from her other activities, she continued to volunteer and serve others. Even into her late 80’s she took on the responsibility of delivering food and supplies collected by her church to a homeless shelter in downtown Phoenix.

Nelda was someone who you could genuinely say never met a stranger. She would quickly become friends with anyone she met. You could always count on her to share a story and build relationships. She was well loved by all who knew her.

To her grandchildren, she was Nana. She was selfless and would do anything for her grandchildren. She demonstrated a great sense of humor and created a special bond with the kids. Best of all, she spent quality time with them and shared her Godly wisdom.

Nelda was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Harry Denton Kent, and by her parents, Derother Aral Guice and Ida Jewel Bridges Guice.

She is survived by two sons: Larry (formerly married to Brenda Wilbee) and David (married to Mary Ann). Five grandchildren: Heather Williams (Dallas), Phillip Kent (Katie), Blake Kent (Rachel), Alex Kent, and Katie Chaffin (Sam); and eleven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at First Southern Baptist Church Saguaro Ranch in Glendale Arizona. The service will be at 11:00 A.M on October 6th. Nelda’s ashes will be returned to her hometown of Grapeland Texas, where they will be interred at the family cemetery. Graveside services will take place at Guiceland Cemetery at 10:30 A.M. on October 11th. The cemetery is located at 4075 Anderson County Road 174, in Grapeland.

You may honor her memory by supporting The Gideons International. For every $5 donated, a Bible will be distributed, sharing the message of Jesus with others.

The Gideons International

PO Box 35111

Phoenix, AZ 85069