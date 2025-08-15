Kia-Patrick Roushelle Walker, age 20, of Frankston, Texas, left this world unexpectedly on Thursday the 7th day of August 2025, and is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior. Born on the 23rd day of July 2005, in Palestine, Texas to parents Patrick Walker and June Flowers, Kia’s journey began in the warm community of Neches, where she attended school and blossomed into a young woman of remarkable character and charm. She carried her vibrant spirit to Conroe, Texas where she graduated from Conroe High School in 2024. There she was known for her laughter and her ability to make anyone feel like a friend.

After high school, Kia entered the workforce with enthusiasm, taking on the role of a clerk in sales. Her heart of gold shone brightly in her job, and especially in her love for the beach. Kia’s love for her family was the backbone of her life, a bond that was both her anchor and her wings. She enjoyed family gatherings and her funny and outgoing nature ensured that laughter was never in short supply.

Kia was a treasure to all who knew her, and her legacy will endure in the lives she touched and those she leaves behind. She is survived by her father and stepmother, Patrick and Deamber Walker; mother and stepfather, June and Kelvin Merchant; grandparents, Dannelle and Nasser Hamdan and Johnny Flowers, Pat and Alan Johnson, and Harold Waker; great-grandparents, Carolyn and Kenneth Flowers; sisters, Adreanna Garrett and husband LaDarrius, Kylie Flowers, Jalesia Walker; brothers, Allen-Ray Walker and Patrick Walker, Jr.; stepbrother Kelvin Merchant, jr.; nieces, LayKyn Garrett and Princess Walker; and her nephew, Elijah Howard. Kia is also survived by other family members and numerous friends. Her memory will be cherished and kept alive through the countless stories and abundant memories. Kia Walker may have left this world, but her spirit will continue to inspire and guide those she loved.

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Kia Walker is to be conducted at two o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 16th day of August 2025, in the Rhone Memorial Chapel with Bro. David Dixon officiating the service.

In honor of Kia, please wear her favorite color, light purple.

Funeral and cremation services for Kia-Patrick Roushelle Walker are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. Please visit her online memorial tribute at www.rhonefuneralhome.com, where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.