Janice Louise Ashbaugh Cooper passed away peacefully in Crockett, Texas on June 29, 2025, at the age of 99. She was born March 29, 1926 in Jackson, Michigan, to Irvin W. and Rosa H. Ashbaugh. She married Warren Leon Cooper, June 12, 1944. After WWII, Jan and Warren moved to the Rio Grande Valley area of Texas. She joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1952 and has a strong testimony of her Savior and the Church. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years, loved having Granny Camp with her Grandchildren and served in multiple positions in the Church.

She loved to sketch & paint and graduated in 2005 at the age of 79 with a Fine Art Degree from Tyler Junior College. She and Warren served a two-year mission in the Philippines and two consecutive Restoration missions in Nauvoo, Illinois.

Janice is survived by her sister Dorothy Ashbaugh Foreman, her four children, Connie Cooper Cook and husband Ladelle Cook, Marsha Cooper Hughes and husband Delbert Hughes, Molly Cooper Sample and husband William Sample, Tim Cooper and wife Susan Odom Cooper. She has 12 Grandchildren: Katrese Cook Speakman, Derek Cook, Aaron Cook, Kim Hughes Porter, Natalie Hughes Zimmerman, Brent Hughes, Amber Sample Hagen, Cody Sample, Christopher Sample, Kacey Cooper Brisnehan, Joseph Cooper, Chelsey Cooper, 27 Great Grandchildren and 6 Great Great Grandchildren.

Granddaughter Ashley Hughes and Great Granddaughter Celeste Hagen preceded her.