Elkhart Thanks Retiring Teacher for 52 Years in Education

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

ELKHART – After 52 years dedicated to teaching, Cathy Walker retired from Elkhart Elementary School in a ceremony held Thursday, May 15 at the school cafeteria. The cafeteria itself had been transformed, with balloons, pictures, plaques and plenty of snacks ready for Walker’s big entrance. Students – current and plenty of former – lined the walkway from her classroom to the cafeteria. It took her a while to finally make her way to her own retirement party, greeted at every step by generations of former students and colleagues, friends and family.

Surely not expecting the turnout, Walker was moved as she gave surprised looks to “kids” of hers all grown up with kids of their own. The room erupted when she finally made her way to party, where many Elkhart staff and alumni had prepared a program in her honor.

Speaking with The Messenger after the hectic and heartfelt event, Walker said, “It was the most amazing day. I love, love, love my job and I was so ready to retire. The school district and whoever had hands in that, all they did — I thought it was just way, way, way over the top — all the things they did to make that day so special for me.”

Walker began her teaching career splitting her time between fifth grade and kindergarten, sharing, “I started by teaching fifth grade half-day and then kindergarten the other half day. I did not like fifth grade, but I adore those little kids.” After becoming a mother, she moved fully into early childhood education and remained at Elkhart ever since.

Walker witnessed many changes over her five decades in education.

“Everything has changed. I don’t mean the children, but technology, curriculum — I’ve seen a lot of changes,” she said. “Back in the day when I started, everybody was so professional. I wore two-piece suits and I wore heels and I wore stockings. I mean, we dressed up every day. But now, teachers wear T-shirts, they wear jeans. You can’t tell the teacher from the students sometimes. It’s just a completely different culture now.”

Asked if she would choose teaching again, knowing what she knows now, Walker answered without hesitation.

“Yes, I would. It was very, very rewarding all those years. I’ve made a whole bunch of friends. We had great relationships. We had fun together like a family. It was just so much fun to teach the kids, to be the first person to see how far they could go in a year — starting with not knowing their letters and ending up reading, being champion readers, doing math, writing. I loved being the first to introduce all those skills to them.”

Looking ahead, Walker said the first thing on the agenda is a good, long rest — and a well deserved one.

“I have to rest a lot the first two months. I’ll probably stay in bed with the cover over my head. But I have two grandchildren that go to school in Elkhart. They’re an eighth grader and an 11th grader and they’re very, very active. They play basketball; the boy plays football and track; the girl’s a cheerleader. One of the best things I got for a present was a parking space right across from the football field so I don’t have to walk. I go from my car straight across to the football field, so I’ll be there for the grandkids at every event.”

Walker also looks forward to traveling, including a special trip to see her grandson play soccer overseas.

“I have a grandson that lives in Spain. He’s a soccer player and has been there for two years. I have not been to Spain to see him play, so I’ll be going to Spain for the soccer games.”

Her retirement marks the close of a distinguished career, but Walker’s legacy will live on in the generations of students she inspired at Elkhart Elementary.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]