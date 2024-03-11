What Would You Do For An Ice Cream?

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – Palestine Police Department (PPD) responded to reports of a break-in at a grocery store in Palestine. Upon arrival, they discovered what had happened and reported on the trouble one man found himself in, all allegedly to get a little ice cream.

Here is their report of the incident:

“On Mar. 6,, at 7:46 a.m., PPD officers responded to a business at 317 E. Spring Street in reference to a burglary of a building. Before the officer’s arrival, dispatch was advised a subject wearing a red shirt and blue shorts had kicked open the business door and made entry.

Upon arrival, Officer Cody Nichols and Officer Nick Martinez observed broken glass from forcible entry through the door and cleared the building, only to find the offender had left through the back door.

Officers checked the area and located a subject matching the description in a nearby parking lot. The subject was identified as Rhett Kilgore (25) of Buffalo. Officers observed Kilgore to have a fresh cut on his right ankle from the sharp glass and to be eating an ice cream bar that had the same wrapper as the ice cream sold at the business.

Kilgore

When questioned about the burglary, Kilgore made the statement, ‘I got tired of waiting for the business to open.’

Officers checked the business security footage and observed Kilgore attempting to enter the business by pushing a shopping cart into the glass door and breaking the glass.

Kilgore was then placed in custody and transported to Anderson County Jail, where he was booked in for Burglary of a Building.”

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]