Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Holds 5K Run 

Texas A&M Houston County AgriLife Extension

Special to the Messenger

HOUSTON COUNTY – On Saturday, March 4 the Houston County AgriLife Extension Office hosted a 5K Color Run Celebration to wrap up the 2023 “Walk Across Texas!” program.

“Walk Across Texas!” is an eight week physical activity program where teams of up to eight are challenged to walk 832 miles in the eight weeks.

Houston County Family and Community Health Agent Tasha Brent has implemented three “Walk Across Texas!” challenges in fiscal year 2023 reaching over 400 participants in Houston County.

Program participants and Houston County residents came out to join in on the fun of the color run in the Davy Crockett Memorial Park beginning with a group stretch and participants of all ages took off to get active!

Awards and recognition were given to all the teams and leagues in the programs.

Healthy Houston County- a league dedicated to Houston County Employees

Latexo Elementary- a league dedicated to Latexo Elementary students, staff and families.

Houston County Lake- A league dedicated to the lake community who remain active and involved in the program each year

Walk to Wellness- a league dedicated to community members in the new year challenge

Specifically, awards were given to the top teams in each league as well as the individual who logged the most miles in each adult program.

Healthy Houston County – Fast and Furious Probation Team (2,234.38 miles)

Houston County Lake – Sole Survivors (1,943.02 miles)

Walk to Wellness – 2023 Goal Doggers (2,099.92 miles)

Awards were given for the top 3 finishers in several age groups for the 5K Color Run Celebration.

12 and under

Elijah Morris 24.25 minutes

Nathan Simpson 32.34 minutes

Peter 32.35 minutes

13-17 years

Gavin Wells 21 minutes

18-30 years

Elian Villanueva 28 minutes

Anahi Salazar 37.37 minutes

Cinthia Villanueva 37.37 minutes

31-50 years

Tyler Simpson 26.45 minutes

Yanira Garcia 28.24 minutes

Teresa Torres 30.55 minutes

51-70 years

Alfonso Tamez 28 minutes

Betty Smith 47 minutes

Theresa Lair 49.14 minutes

71+

Emily Ferguson 55.30 minutes

Karen Patterson 55.35 minutes

Awards were also given for youngest and oldest color run participant, as well as most spirited and best companion. The winners were able to spin a prize wheel to reveal their prize.

The 5K Color Run was sponsored by Crockett Medical Center and Davy Crockett Drug.

Door prizes were donated by Western Exchange, The Rustic Market and Hibbitt Sports with

the Piney Woods Leo Club volunteering as color throw champions for the second year in a row.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]