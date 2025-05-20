Bob Kageler, age 100, of Augusta, passed away Thursday, May 8, 2025 at his home. Bob was born December 9, 1924 in Needville, Texas to parents, Hebert Kageler and Alma Alvena Kageler. Bob was drafted out of high school March 12, 1943 at the age of 18 to serve in the United States Army. He landed on Omaha Beach Normandy, on D-Day, June 6, 1944 and served his country overseas in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany receiving a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and five battle stars before his discharge in 1945. After his discharge, Bob went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company retiring after 42 years of service. In 1962, Bob and his wife, Viola purchased the Nay Sheridan farm in Augusta and permanently moved to Augusta, TX where they enjoy country life raising cattle. He was a past member of the Nederland Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Grapeland First Baptist Church.

Bob is survived by children, Michael Kageler and wife, Bobbie of Lumberton, Cindy Osborn of Center, Robert Kageler and wife, Margorie of Augusta; grandchildren, Shelly Burch and husband, Jimmy, Missy Kleinsmith and husband, Jason, Brent Teal and wife, Melodey, Brian Lee and wife, Chantay, April Scates and husband, Larry, Shauna Bond and husband, Charles, Reed Kageler and wife, Chelsea, Miles Kageler and wife, Tessa; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Viola Kageler in 2003.

Graveside services for Bob Kageler were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at the Augusta Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Stewart officiating. Visitation was Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.

