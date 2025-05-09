Missing Teen Found, Homicide Investigation Underway

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The case of a missing teen took a terrible turn, as the young man was located shortly after the alarm went out, leading to the case becoming a homicide investigation. There were reports the young man had been located by family members searching for him, although these reports could not be officially confirmed.

As reported in The Messenger, authorities began asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Michael Martin Ortiz, last seen April 30 in Crockett, according to a statement released by the Crockett Police Department (CPD). At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing black jogging pants and a black hoodie.

Tho Houston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the recent homicide of 16-year-old Michael Martin Ortiz of Crockett.

CPD reported shortly after Ortiz’ body had been discovered, leading to the opening of a homicide investigation.

Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) began working the case immediately, working almost non-stop since the body’s discovery. While unable to provide specific details on such an active, ongoing case, HCSO sources did confirm to The Messenger they were working the case and “very optimistic” they would have a breakthrough soon.

