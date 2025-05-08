Andrew Alexander, age 36, of Crockett passed away Monday, April 28, 2025 in Tyler. Andrew was born December 27, 1988 in Conroe, Texas to mother, Stacy Lee Alexander. He attended the Central Baptist Church.

Andrew is survived by mother, Stacy Alexander of Crockett; grandparents, Sandy and Bill Hughes of Crockett; grandfather, William Alexander and wife, Louise of Georgia; special aunts, Pam Morris and husband, Robert of Pinehurst, Diana Kimich Alexander of Crockett; special cousin, Chloe Blakley of Crockett; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by sister, Kayla Pratorius; great-grandparents, C.R. and Alma Randall; great-grandfather, William Alexander, Sr.; great-grandmother, Vemple Brewer.

Funeral services for Andrew Alexander were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 5, 2025 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Church with Rev. John Goss. Interment followed at Concord Cemetery. Visitation was from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service at Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.

