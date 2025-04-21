Community Shines at Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet

By Kelly Nicol

Messenger Publisher

CROCKETT— Local leaders, businesses, and community members gathered Thursday evening, April 10, for the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet, celebrating the achievements and dedication of the community throughout the past year.

The event, held at the Crockett Civic Center, welcomed guests with raffles, and a showcase of live auction items donated by Chamber businesses. Chamber Chairperson Margaret Broughton opened the evening with a warm welcome, thanking sponsors, volunteers, and supporters who made the banquet possible.

“This evening is a celebration of our community, our businesses, and the spirit of service that unites us,” Broughton told attendees.

Pastor Leon Wallace led the crowd in an opening prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance before dinner, catered by Los Ranchos, was served buffet-style with the assistance of the Crockett Lion’s Club Leo group, led by Ellen Brooks.

The event was MC’d by Ansel Bradshaw, with media coverage provided by The Messenger/Nicol Media Group and KIVY Radio/Hunt Broadcasting.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards honoring businesses, community leaders, and volunteers. Broughton first recognized the Chamber’s tiered membership supporters

Rhonda Stanley, Chamber Vice Chair, honored retiring directors Carole Martin, Greg Beaver, and Chris Ramirez, each recognized for six years of dedicated service to the Chamber’s board.

The introduction of the 2025 Board of Directors followed, with Margaret Broughton continuing as Chair, alongside a team of local business and community leaders.

A special moment came with the announcement of the Volunteer of the Year, awarded to Jenni Shartle. Shartle was praised for her tireless dedication, from leading food distributions to supporting numerous community events and organizations.

“A servant’s heart reflects the heart of Christ—loving, humble, and always ready to serve,” Broughton said, quoting scripture in tribute to Shartle’s selfless contributions.

The Chamber also recognized its 2025 Ambassadors, highlighting Kristi Dowdy as Ambassador of the Year for her exceptional commitment to Chamber events and community engagement.

The Rising Star Awards celebrated new businesses that have quickly made their mark, including Old County Bookstore, Bealls, Watch Broadband, Mule Lip Tattoo, Luminos Hospice, and Pineywoods Health & Wellness Clinic.

In one of the evening’s top honors, Badders Law Firm was named Business of the Year, recognized for its longstanding support of local events and continuous contributions to the community.

Citizen of the Year honors went to Ana Gore of Stesti Beer Garden. Gore was celebrated for her creative and consistent community fundraising efforts, including benefit bingo nights, holiday drives, and events supporting local nonprofits.

As the night progressed, attendees enjoyed the lively Scholarship Dessert Dash and participated in spirited bidding during the live auction. The event concluded with raffle drawings, featuring prizes such as a Smith & Wesson EZ 9mm and a Glock 43X Rose Gold 9mm, sponsored by Julian Insurance and Crockett Bank, respectively.

In her closing remarks, Broughton expressed heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to the event’s success. “Thank you to everyone who worked to make this banquet a great success,” she said. “And remember our Chamber motto: ‘Connecting Members for Greater Prosperity.’ God bless and have a safe trip home.”

The 99th Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet raised just over $30,000 and the Members are already looking forward to next year’s 100th anniversary celebration on Feb. 12, 2026.