Sandiettes Gallop by Lady Mustangs, 68-16

Grapeland Moves to 7-0 in District 20-2A

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

SLOCUM – It appears as if the Grapeland Sandiettes are headed towards their fourth consecutive district championship and a third straight year of an unblemished district record.

So far this season, Grapeland has defeated its district opponents by an average of nearly 40 points a game and it could have been much worse. The Sandiettes’ closest game in District 20-2A competition was a 19-point win over the Centerville Lady Tigers. As a result, Grapeland had cruised to a 6-0 record at the midpoint of league play.

The second half of the district season began on Tuesday night as the Sandiettes traveled to Slocum for a game against the Lady Mustangs. Slocum is normally a tough opponent for Grapeland as the two teams have engaged in some epic battles during previous seasons.

The Lady Mustangs, however, lost a ton of talent to graduation the last two years and they’re in the process of developing some younger players to help the program regain its powerhouse status.

While Slocum has shown promise at times this year, such was not the case on Tuesday as Grapeland hammered the Lady Mustangs on their home court by a final of 68-16.

As the game got underway, Slocum had trouble with the Grapeland pressure defense and only scored four points on a pair of free throws from Bella McNeill and a two-pointer from Libby Kessel.

The Sandiettes, meanwhile, used the turnovers created by their defense to open up a double digit lead by the end of the quarter. Teira Jones and Kenya Woods both dropped in six while KeKe Harris and Jessie Payne had two apiece to help Grapeland take a 16-4 lead after the first eight minutes of play.

The second quarter saw the Sandiettes continue to frustrate the Lady Mustangs on the offensive end of the court as they only mustered six points in the period. Kessel, McNeill and Brooke Sims all scored two apiece to close out the Slocum first-half scoring.

Jones dominated the second quarter for Grapeland as she worked her way inside for 10. Harris knocked down eight and Mary Jane Watson found the scoring column with two as the Sandiettes opened up a 36-10 lead at halftime.

Following the break, Grapeland put the game on ice as they held Slocum scoreless in the third while pumping in 22 to take a 58-10 lead.

Harris paced the Sandiettes with six third quarter points, while both Jones and Woods had five apiece. Aeriannia Granderson added four as Payne closed out the quarter with two.

With a 48-point lead, the Sandiettes slowed the tempo and worked the clock as much as they could. Slocum, however, was unable to make any headway as the Lady Mustangs only scored six on four from Jolie Bowman and two from McNeill.

Grapeland’s fourth quarter points came from Woods with four while Granderson, Harris and Payne all had two apiece to close out the Sandiettes’ point production.

On the game, the Lady Mustangs were led in scoring by Bella McNeill with six points. Jolie Bowman and Libby Kessel both had four while Brooke Sims dropped in a pair of free throws to round out the Slocum scoring.

The Sandiettes were led in scoring by Teira Jones with a game-high 21 points. KeKe Harris poured in 18 and was joined in double figures by Kenya Woods with 15. Both Aeriannia Granderson and Jessie Payne put in six apiece while Mary Jane Watson netted a basket to account for the Grapeland scoring.

The Sandiettes were back in action on Friday as they returned home for a game against the Groveton Lady Indians. As of press time, however, the final score was unavailable.

The Lady Mustangs were also in action on Friday as they traveled to Jewett to take on the Leon Lady Cougars. As of press time, however, the final score was unavailable.

