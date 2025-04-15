Houston County Fair Sets Records
By Greg Ritchie
Messenger Reporter
HOUSTON COUNTY – The 2025 Houston County Fair and Youth Livestock Show (HCF) once again swept through the Porth Ag Arena and Crockett Civic Center, bringing with it the hard-working kids, the proud families, the buyers, the lookers – along with all the animals, projects, art and other projects we have come to expect from the yearly event.
With time to contribute to the kids with add-ons, the fair has already set a record, leaving HCF President Clayton Smith to issue a statement to The Messenger, recognizing the achievements of not only the participants, but the many volunteers and those who make the event such a special time for the students who work so hard on their animals and projects.
“The 2025 Houston County Fair marked a record-breaking year, with over 577 Home & Garden entries, 393 livestock entries, and a range of Ag-Mechanic projects from students across Latexo, Crockett, Kennard, Lovelady, and Grapeland,” Smith said. “The fair concluded on Saturday, April 5, with the highly anticipated Sale of Champions, which also saw record-breaking numbers. Business owners, community supporters, families, and friends set a new all-time high, generating a total of $746,900 in purchases from both the premium and freezer sale. This total does not include any additional ad-on contributions pledged during the sale.
This achievement far exceeds the previous year’s total of $708,300, which included both premium and freezer sales along with ad-ons. We are unable to provide a final figure for ad-ons in 2025 as pledges will continue through April 18.”
“We are incredibly grateful to each exhibitor and their families for their unwavering dedication and hard work throughout the year,” Smith continued. “Our local businesses and supporters are truly exceptional, and their continued commitment to these students and the Houston County Fair is invaluable. The fair board members, officers, and volunteers also deserve immense thanks for their tireless efforts year-round to ensure the fair’s success and continually improve each year’s event.
“Anyone interested in becoming part of the Houston County Fair Board is encouraged to attend our monthly meetings, held the second Wednesday of each month. We look forward to welcoming new members who share our passion for the fair and its continued growth.
For information related to Houston County Fair visit our website at houstoncountyfair.org or follow us on Facebook at Houston County Fair and Youth Livestock Show, INC.”
The champions of the legendary Sale of Champions were:
Broilers
Grand Champion – Kanyon Lively, Grapeland FFA
Reserve Champion – Troupe Jenkins, Lovelady 4H
Market Steer
Grand Champion – Cleavie Allen, Latexo 4H
Reserve Champion – Kyria Noble, Latexo 4H
Sr. Showmanship – Coy Smith, Kennard FFA
Jr. Showmanship – Katherine Allen, Latexo 4H
Fryer Rabbit
Grand Champion – Zoey Jimenez, Homestead 4H
Grand Champion – Landry Beaver, Homestead 4H
Jr. Showmanship – Lacey Currie, Kennard FFA
Market Goat
Grand Champion – Ava Burch, Homestead 4H
Reserve Champion – Callie Lee, Latexo FFA
Sr. Showmanship – Annali Rushing, Kennard FFA
Jr. Showmanship – Jacy Reed, Latexo 4H
Breeding Rabbit
Grand Champion Doe – Lacey Currie, Kennard FFA
Reserve Champion Doe – Levi Reynolds, Grapeland FFA
Grand Champion Buck – Gabrielle Reynolds, Grapeland FFA
Reserve Champion Buck – Tiara Platt, Crockett FFA
Market Hog
Grand Champion, Sr. Showmanship – Kalleigh Lopez, Homestead 4H
Reserve Champion – Peyton Noack, Homestead 4H
Jr. Showmanship – Harlee Britton, Latexo FFA
Breeding Swine
Grand Champion – Peyton Noack, Homestead 4H
Reserve Champion – Kynnedi Reynolds, Lovelady FFA
Replacement Heifer
Grand Champion – Broxton Davis, Kennard FFA
Reserve Champion – Lane Davis, Kennard FFA
Sr. Showmanship – Bryson Smith, Crockett FFA
Jr. Showmanship – Katherine Allen, Latexo 4H
In-County Heifer
Grand Champion – Addison Dowdy, Kennard FFA
Reserve Champion – Karli Taylor, Latexo FFA
Breeding Ewe
Grand Champion – Landry Beaver, Homestead 4H
Reserve Champion, Sr. Showmanship – Brayden Barron, Grapeland FFA
Jr. Showmanship – Emma Rhone, Grapeland FFA
Market Lamb
Grand Champion, Jr. Showmanship – Landry Beaver, Homestead 4H
Reserve Champion – Lane Davis, Kennard FFA
Sr. Showmanship – Ella Post, Homestead 4H
Congratulations to all the participants, both in the sale and in the Home and Garden Show, along with the ag-mechanics projects. Hats off to everyone who showed at the fair, as we know how much work and passion goes into every project.
