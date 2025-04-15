Houston County Fair Sets Records

By Greg Ritchie

HOUSTON COUNTY – The 2025 Houston County Fair and Youth Livestock Show (HCF) once again swept through the Porth Ag Arena and Crockett Civic Center, bringing with it the hard-working kids, the proud families, the buyers, the lookers – along with all the animals, projects, art and other projects we have come to expect from the yearly event.

With time to contribute to the kids with add-ons, the fair has already set a record, leaving HCF President Clayton Smith to issue a statement to The Messenger, recognizing the achievements of not only the participants, but the many volunteers and those who make the event such a special time for the students who work so hard on their animals and projects.

“The 2025 Houston County Fair marked a record-breaking year, with over 577 Home & Garden entries, 393 livestock entries, and a range of Ag-Mechanic projects from students across Latexo, Crockett, Kennard, Lovelady, and Grapeland,” Smith said. “The fair concluded on Saturday, April 5, with the highly anticipated Sale of Champions, which also saw record-breaking numbers. Business owners, community supporters, families, and friends set a new all-time high, generating a total of $746,900 in purchases from both the premium and freezer sale. This total does not include any additional ad-on contributions pledged during the sale.

This achievement far exceeds the previous year’s total of $708,300, which included both premium and freezer sales along with ad-ons. We are unable to provide a final figure for ad-ons in 2025 as pledges will continue through April 18.”

“We are incredibly grateful to each exhibitor and their families for their unwavering dedication and hard work throughout the year,” Smith continued. “Our local businesses and supporters are truly exceptional, and their continued commitment to these students and the Houston County Fair is invaluable. The fair board members, officers, and volunteers also deserve immense thanks for their tireless efforts year-round to ensure the fair’s success and continually improve each year’s event.

“Anyone interested in becoming part of the Houston County Fair Board is encouraged to attend our monthly meetings, held the second Wednesday of each month. We look forward to welcoming new members who share our passion for the fair and its continued growth.

For information related to Houston County Fair visit our website at houstoncountyfair.org or follow us on Facebook at Houston County Fair and Youth Livestock Show, INC.”

The champions of the legendary Sale of Champions were:

Broilers

Grand Champion – Kanyon Lively, Grapeland FFA

Reserve Champion – Troupe Jenkins, Lovelady 4H

Market Steer

Grand Champion – Cleavie Allen, Latexo 4H

Reserve Champion – Kyria Noble, Latexo 4H

Sr. Showmanship – Coy Smith, Kennard FFA

Jr. Showmanship – Katherine Allen, Latexo 4H

Fryer Rabbit

Grand Champion – Zoey Jimenez, Homestead 4H

Grand Champion – Landry Beaver, Homestead 4H

Jr. Showmanship – Lacey Currie, Kennard FFA

Market Goat

Grand Champion – Ava Burch, Homestead 4H

Reserve Champion – Callie Lee, Latexo FFA

Sr. Showmanship – Annali Rushing, Kennard FFA

Jr. Showmanship – Jacy Reed, Latexo 4H

Breeding Rabbit

Grand Champion Doe – Lacey Currie, Kennard FFA

Reserve Champion Doe – Levi Reynolds, Grapeland FFA

Grand Champion Buck – Gabrielle Reynolds, Grapeland FFA

Reserve Champion Buck – Tiara Platt, Crockett FFA

Market Hog

Grand Champion, Sr. Showmanship – Kalleigh Lopez, Homestead 4H

Reserve Champion – Peyton Noack, Homestead 4H

Jr. Showmanship – Harlee Britton, Latexo FFA

Breeding Swine

Grand Champion – Peyton Noack, Homestead 4H

Reserve Champion – Kynnedi Reynolds, Lovelady FFA

Replacement Heifer

Grand Champion – Broxton Davis, Kennard FFA

Reserve Champion – Lane Davis, Kennard FFA

Sr. Showmanship – Bryson Smith, Crockett FFA

Jr. Showmanship – Katherine Allen, Latexo 4H

In-County Heifer

Grand Champion – Addison Dowdy, Kennard FFA

Reserve Champion – Karli Taylor, Latexo FFA

Breeding Ewe

Grand Champion – Landry Beaver, Homestead 4H

Reserve Champion, Sr. Showmanship – Brayden Barron, Grapeland FFA

Jr. Showmanship – Emma Rhone, Grapeland FFA

Market Lamb

Grand Champion, Jr. Showmanship – Landry Beaver, Homestead 4H

Reserve Champion – Lane Davis, Kennard FFA

Sr. Showmanship – Ella Post, Homestead 4H

Congratulations to all the participants, both in the sale and in the Home and Garden Show, along with the ag-mechanics projects. Hats off to everyone who showed at the fair, as we know how much work and passion goes into every project.

