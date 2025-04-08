Houston County Hopes to Preserve Travis Alamo Letter

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – There are certain things which will just always be special to us Texans. We love our barbecue – and don’t acknowledge the existence of any other. We love God, and remember to fear Him sometimes, too. But no matter where a Texan may find himself around the world, speak of the Alamo, and no matter the size of the hoss, you might note the hint of a tear in the corner of their eye.

The great struggle which won Texas its independence only lasted a few months – far from the years it took to free America from the British. Texans will tell you we were just too dang tough for them, but although Santa Anna may have had a high opinion of himself, his solders weren’t quite the famed Redcoats, either.

The symbol of that struggle is, of course, our sacred Alamo, where less than 200 men willingly sold their lives to preserve their freedom, show the world what patriotism is, and give Texans a rallying cry which would still touch hearts hundreds of years later.

They say it’s never a good idea to meet your heroes and this could certainly be said of the Alamo’s co-commander William Barret Travis. Like most men of history, he was far from perfect. He was, however an passionate advocate of Texas and did not hesitate from standing his ground against impossible odds in that worn down Spanish mission near San Antonio.

He was no fool, nor did he have a death wish. Travis sent numerous riders with messengers pleading for help. The chaos caused by the Mexican army’s swift advance northward would mean little help would come. Any student of Texas history is familiar with Travis’ “victory or death” letter.

Houston County Judge Jim Lovell learned of a push in other Texas counties to memorialize and celebrate this letter by displaying it in each of the state’s 254 counties. Loving the idea, Lovell asked Houston County Historical Commission and Wanda Jordan to see what it would take to make sure that letter would be displayed in Texas’ oldest county and the city which bears the name of one of those defenders of the Alamo.

Full disclosure, this reporter is both a member of the commission and the committee working to secure funds to get the plaque made and installed in a unique and timeless way. The county needs a few local individuals or businesses to help with the project. The plaque itself will cost around $5,000 to make, and there are plans to create a granite structure to house the plaque. This historic letter deserves a place of honor at our county courthouse, and Houston County cannot be one of the few to leave our grandchildren without such a symbol of Texas’ spirit.

“The plaque will have the letter on it, we will figure out the best way to mount it, somewhere outside near the courthouse steps,” Lovell said. “I’m looking forward to getting this project done.”

For anyone who has forgotten their junior high Texas history, you can still feel the determination in Travis’ words.

“To the People of Texas & All Americans in the World-

Fellow Citizens & compatriots-

I am besieged, by a thousand or more of the Mexicans under Santa Anna – I have sustained a continual Bombardment & cannonade for 24 hours & have not lost a man – The enemy has demanded a surrender at discretion, otherwise, the garrison are to be put to the sword, if the fort is taken – I have answered the demand with a cannon shot, & our flag still waves proudly from the walls – I shall never surrender or retreat. Then, I call on you in the name of Liberty, of patriotism & everything dear to the American character, to come to our aid, with all dispatch – The enemy is receiving reinforcements daily & will no doubt increase to three or four thousand in four or five days. If this call is neglected, I am determined to sustain myself as long as possible & die like a soldier who never forgets what is due to his own honor & that of his country – Victory or Death.

William Barret Travis.

Lt. Col. comdt.

P. S. The Lord is on our side – When the enemy appeared in sight we had not three bushels of corn – We have since found in deserted houses 80 or 90 bushels and got into the walls 20 or 30 head of Beeves.”

“The Alamo is Texas,” Lovell conceded. “That was our independence they were fighting for. It’s sad…Travis needed help and he didn’t get it in time. We might be part of Mexico if that battle had not been fought. It’s near and dear to me.”

