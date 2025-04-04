Crockett Council Debates Audit, Budget

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A financial audit presented by Crockett’s outside auditing firm and a plan to work on the city budget for the next fiscal year caused discussion and some confusion as city council worked on both issues at their March 24 meeting.

The results of the city’s audit were presented to council by Molly Abele, who thanked the city and commented there were no great changes nor much to report. As there were no questions for her, a motion was made to accept the audit, with Precinct Three Councilwoman NaTrenia Hicks not voting for approval. Although Hicks has previously argued this point, it has been pointed out that according to city rules, a failure to vote is counted as a “no” vote, since there is no abstention or “no” vote.

Hicks turned to Crockett City Administrator John Angerstein asking, “Have you had an opportunity review all this? I mean, review it, like look through it? She (Abele) asked if we had any questions.”

“The motion tonight is to accept it,” Angerstein explained. “You still have the opportunity to review it and send questions, and get further information. We’re voting to receive it and you have access to review it.”

“So, we don’t review it first and then accept it?” Hicks asked.

“We all just now received it,” Angerstein answered.

“But no changes after we accept it?” Hicks continued.

“We are voting to accept it, and then you can review it and ask any questions,” explained Angerstein. “Changes, only if there is something materially inaccurate.”

There seemed to be some confusion over whether Hicks wanted to change her vote after seeming to accept Angerstein’s explanation. With Precinct Two Councilman Darrell Jones absent, the motion had already passed 3-1, but Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher wanted to make sure Hicks’ vote was clear.

Hicks accepted she would receive what was presented, but asked again if changes could be made.

“The auditors are the ones who write it up and approve it,” Angerstein explained. “They send it to us and we can receive it. The motion for tonight is to receive it.”

Precinct Five Councilman Mike Marsh commented, “It passed, three to one.”

“The vote is already counted, so put me down as ‘abstain,’” Hicks said.

Fisher, seeming to not want to explain there are no “non-votes,” simply said, “OK, well, we have that covered.”

The city’s next fiscal year will begin in October, leading Angerstein to try and form a calendar of meetings to include budget workshops, meetings with department heads and the difficult choices of where to put their limited resources for the next year. Utilities contracts must be considered, along any changes to income from property taxes. The calendar includes certain dates mandated by law, which must be presented publicly before a final vote in mid-August.

Fisher asked council members to make sure and participate, telling them all of their questions would be answered at that time, so there will be no surprises once the final budget is presented.

Angerstein reiterated some of the budget work would be “a moving target,” as the tax revenue numbers would not be received until July, leading the city to work on proposed numbers. Another factor would be new construction in the city, leading to increased revenues and the hope the city will have enough to cover any projects in the new budget.

The plan proposes requests to be received by the first of June, with that month being used to discuss proposals with each council member. The first official workshop would be held July 7, beginning at 9 a.m.

Precinct One Councilman Dennis Ivey moved to accept the calendar, with a quick second from Precinct Four Councilman Wayne Johnson. Hicks asked if light poles would be part of the discussion, as she saw other utilities, but not poles. Angerstein explained this is part of something which could be worked out, although this is covered through the city’s relationship with ONCOR.

Hicks pointed out the city has many poles which are leaning, and Angerstein explained many of these are poles which have been abandoned by Windstream. ONCOR, he said, had already replaced the majority of the poles they own.

“We do have significant problems with this. We have a list of 35 to 40 poles that we’ve turned in and they are not replacing,” Angerstein said.

Hicks said there were many along HWY 19 (South Fourth Street) which are leaning near businesses, to which Angerstein said they were part of the list of dilapidated poles owned by Windstream.

Council was unanimous in approving the preliminary budget calendar.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]