Local Business Owner Brings Smiles and Sun-Kissed Skin to Community

Special to The Messenger

CROCKETT — For Kortney Vandick, the owner of B&B Bronze’d and Bright’n, first impressions start with a smile.

“When I meet somebody, the first thing I do is look at their teeth,” Vandick said with a laugh. “Teeth are a very important feature for everyone, and I want to help people feel good about their appearance.”

Vandick specializes in teeth whitening and spray tanning, offering services designed to enhance confidence in her clients. She chose her teeth-whitening product carefully, ensuring it is American-made—a major factor in her decision.

Clients who visit B&B Bronze’d and Bright’n can expect an average improvement of five to seven shades in their teeth’s whiteness. The process, Vandick says, is non-invasive and designed for comfort.

“The process isn’t intimidating. Clients are able to relax, and they leave feeling great about their smiles,” she said.

In addition to teeth whitening, Vandick offers spray tanning—a safer alternative to prolonged sun exposure or tanning beds. The spray tan typically lasts seven to ten days and provides a natural, sun-kissed glow.

“It’s prom season right now, so a lot of girls come in for tans before their big night,” Vandick said. “It’s a great way to achieve a bronzed look without the risks of skin damage or long-term effects like skin cancer.”

Though B&B Bronze’d and Bright’n is a relatively new venture—operating for just six months—Vandick is already seeing positive responses from clients who leave feeling more confident in their appearance.

For those interested in her services, Vandick can be found at 4D Nutrition so while you are there, you can pick up one of your favorite teas or a protein shake while she schedules appointments and helps clients brighten their smiles and achieve a glowing tan.