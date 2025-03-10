Seventh Annual Mary Allen College Founder’s Day Feb. 15

By Dr. Thelma J. Douglass, President, Mary Allen Museum

Special to The Messenger

HOUSTON COUNTY – In a remarkable fusion of history, culture, and community spirit, the Seventh Annual Mary Allen College Founder’s Day celebration is approaching on Saturday, February 15th at LifePointe Church at 1:00 PM. This year’s event is particularly special, as it marks a milestone in the college’s ongoing legacy of excellence and history in the community.

The Founder’s Day a reflection and recognitionis always a rich blend of speeches, music, and cultural performances, but this year a play about Mary Allen College written by Tamera George will take the center stage. The melodious voice of Roslan Brown-Daniels will captivate the audience in leading songs and singing. Each year a graduate of Mary Allen College is recognized, and Pastor Harry Fred Scott will be honored and recognized by Dr. Willia Wooten. Mayor Ianthia Fisher supports Founder’s Day with a proclamation. Crockett Independent School District contributes to the program with Mr. William Clark’s history class participating. Pastor Timothy Jones will facilitate and provide a spiritual atmosphere to move and encourage the people to the glory of God. Of course, we are ready to gain the historical knowledge of Mary Allen College presented by Rev. Jim Tom Ainsworth. Join us in celebrating Crockett’ s academic college historical significance on Founder’s Day.

We thank the community for their support: KIVY, the Crockett Ministerial Alliance, LifePointe Church, First Presbyterian Church, Family Affair -N- More, Tim Lowry radio and film expert, and Sandra Berry.