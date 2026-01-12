HCSO Reports Steady Activity in December

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office responded to more than 700 calls for service in December 2025, according to monthly activity figures released by Sheriff Zak Benge, reflecting steady law enforcement and public safety activity across the county.

The sheriff’s office handled 701 calls through its patrol division during the month and completed 65 incident reports, while deputies made 41 arrests and conducted 174 traffic stops.

Of those stops, deputies issued 44 citations and 130 warnings, according to the report. Patrol deputies also conducted 187 building checks and 14 school checks, while patrolling a total of 22,627 miles during the month.

Deputies responded to 48 animal or stray-related calls, assisted other agencies on eight occasions, and completed 22 prisoner transports, traveling 2,247 miles in the process. All inmate transports were handled by patrol deputies, as the sheriff’s office does not operate a separate transport division.

The communications division handled 2,111 total calls in December, including 1,149 emergency 911 calls, reflecting the volume of emergency and non-emergency requests received by dispatchers throughout the county.

Courthouse security deputies recorded 1,222 visitors entering the courthouse during the month and conducted 48 annex patrols. The sheriff’s office reported 37 warrants issued and three arrests connected to courthouse operations.

At the Houston County Jail, 107 individuals were booked in during December, while 108 inmates were released. The jail’s average daily population was 122 inmates, according to the report.

Administrative staff conducted 11 sex offender checks or registrations during the month and processed 60 bonds, the sheriff’s office reported.

Sheriff Benge said the office plans to release year-end statistics in the near future, which will provide a broader look at crime trends and law enforcement activity across Houston County in 2025.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]