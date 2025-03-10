HCSO Arrests One of Own on Gun Charge

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) announced the arrest of one of their own after an off-duty jail attendant was arrested at a local school basketball game, allegedly carrying a weapon.

HCSO Chief Deputy Ryan Martin said in a a statement:

“As some may have heard and witnessed, we regrettably had to arrest one of our own employees tonight. One of our jail staff, who is not a licensed peace officer, wore a handgun into the gym at Latexo ISD. It is a felony offense to carry a gun inside a school unless you are a licensed Peace Officer or have written permission from the school’s superintendent.

This is a very sad situation and a decision we did not take lightly. However, we will continue to hold our personnel accountable just as we hold the public accountable and we will strive to maintain our transparency with the public. The situation was handled quickly and efficiently and there was no threat to the students or occupants of the gym.”

The Messenger will have more details about this story in next Thursday’s edition.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

