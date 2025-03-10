Crockett Precinct Meetings Bring City, Residents Together

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The idea to hold city meetings in Crockett, precinct by precinct, had long been proposed, discussed and requested, but it was only this year the city announced the meetings would become a reality, beginning with the city’s precinct one.

Precinct One Councilman Dennis Ivey was happy to welcome the group of residents who gathered Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Harvest Church. Ivey certainly had city support – with all the major players present and ready to answer questions and present their plans for that part of the city.

Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher welcomed the group, along with representatives from city administration, emergency services, water and streets – all to listen, up close and personal, to residents’ concerns and petitions. Several of those in attendance told The Messenger they were happy to see the city getting out to meet and interact with those impacted by their votes, budgets and decisions.

Ivey said in normal council meetings, there is a forum for public comments, but it is limited by time and the council members are not allowed to interact, explain or respond to any of the comments.

“We don’t get a chance to respond and we have been talking about a way to get more information out there about all the different departments, what’s actually going on and some of the things we’ve accomplished,” Ivey said. “This was a good way to have ‘a meet and greet’ and those who are interested can come and share their desires and concerns and what they would like to see done.”

Ivey said he appreciated the turnout and the positive comments and the opportunity to both tell people what the city is working on and tweak those plans as needed. City government looks to reach one of the city’s five precincts each month, after which Ivey said he is sure the idea will continue in the future.

“I think it was good. I was pleased with it,” Ivey concluded.

Precinct Two’s meeting is set to be held in February, with date, time and place yet to be announced.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]