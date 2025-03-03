‘She Lives Victoriously’ Ladies Gathering Event Set March 22 in Crockett

By Katie Bradshaw

[email protected]

CROCKETT – The 2025 Ladies Gathering put on by Charlana Kelly and the Women of Influence Network is approaching, and this year’s theme is She Lives Victoriously.

“I’ve been hosting these events for more than 20 years, and these events are meant to take women on a journey of faith as they grow in their gifting, their calling, their purpose, their identity, but also to bring healing to those who are hurt and hope for the future, to change their perspective on who and what you know,” Charlana Kelly said.

Every Ladies’ Gathering has a different theme to them, allowing different things to be discussed and focused on.

“The first one we did was rise up and build, you know, rebuild your relationship with the Lord, rebuild your relationship with your spouse, your children, all of those things. Then she lives empowered. So it was all about feeling a sense of empowerment as women and how we have a voice. And literally, the next one was she speaks, then she testifies, and then this year, she lives victoriously.”

This is a picture of the front of the postcard flyer for the upcoming event.

Women travel from all over the country to attend this event. Last year there were women from California, Indiana, and Washington State just to name a few. With women traveling far and near, some might wonder what to expect at such an event.

“They should come expecting to make new friends and build community and to leave in a better shape than they came in. This is set up in such a way that we do something called table talks, so it’s not just the speaker speaking. After the speaker, then we have a table talk, and there’s a table facilitator that facilitates those conversations around the table so that they can talk about their areas of struggle, they can get answers, they can be prayed for, and that sort of thing. So it’s built to build community as well as to help them see that they’re greater than they think they are.”

From building communities to creating a comfortable space to ask for prayer, this event is designed to cultivate the lives of women and bring God into every situation.

Finding friendships centered around Christianity can be difficult, but this event gets rid of the difficulty and focuses on what is important: God and how to be your best self as a woman of God.

This year, the gathering will be held at the Crockett Civic Center, 1100 Edmiston Drive, Crockett, Texas, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 22. For any questions or concerns about the event, please text 936-931-7770.