Crockett Lakefront RV Resort and Marina Celebrates Reopening with Ice Cream Parlor Launch

By Kelly Nicol

Messenger Publisher

CROCKETT, Feb. 17 – The Crockett Lakefront RV Resort and Marina is set to celebrate its grand reopening on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 17, with the highly anticipated launch of its new Ice Cream Parlor, featuring Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream. The event will kick off at noon, with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony shortly after the doors open.

Guests will be welcomed with a festive atmosphere, including a chance to win exciting prizes. A raffle for the title of “First Customer Served” will take place, with tickets priced at just $1 each. The lucky winner, who must be present to claim their prize, will receive a voucher for 10 free scoops of ice cream, along with a photo with Mike Colarusso (Owner of the newly renovated Crockett Lakefront RV Resort and Marina, which will be displayed in the parlor.



The newly remodeled convenience side of the marina offers locals an option to save a trip to town for needs such as bread, milk, eggs, beer, and wine.

In addition to the raffle, all grand opening customers will receive a scratch-off ticket, offering the chance to win additional prizes such as free ice cream, pizza, cookies, day passes to the resort, or exclusive CLR apparel.

The Ice Cream Parlor, which will feature a rotating “Flavor of the Week” highlighted on the resort’s Facebook page, aims to satisfy a variety of tastes. With options ranging from decadent chocolate and coffee flavors like the award-winning Zanzibar Chocolate to fun kid-friendly options such as Super Human and Birthday Cake, there is something for everyone. The parlor also offers gluten-free and dairy-free choices, including Italian ice and oat milk-based flavors.

“We fell in love with Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream back in 2020 at a resort we managed in Wisconsin,” said Rachael Strickland of Crockett Lakefront RV Resort and Marina. “Since then, we’ve sought out places that serve this ice cream, and we knew we had to bring it to our own resort.”

The Ice Cream Parlor will offer a variety of serving sizes, including cake cones, cups, and waffle cones, with options for sharing and pints available for take-home enjoyment. The resort’s Pizza Parlor will continue to operate alongside the ice cream shop, serving Hunts Brothers Pizza and Wings, with customizable toppings at no extra charge.



The boat launch has been rebuilt and has been dredged out to except boats to try out the new marina.

In addition to delicious food, the resort’s office store features a variety of essentials, including beer, drinks, groceries, fishing supplies, live bait, CLR apparel, and camping supplies.

The grand opening will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with winter hours for the Ice Cream Parlor following the event set for Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Extended hours will be introduced in the spring and summer as demand increases.

For more information about the new Ice Cream Parlor and the Crockett Lakefront RV Resort and Marina, visit Crockett resort.com. Or just head out to the lake and check out all the new features for yourself.