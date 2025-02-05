Commissioners Ask State for Help on Highway

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County Commissioners Court passed a resolution asking the state for help in expanding Highway 19 at their meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 14. The resolution comes after a spate of recent accidents on the road, from Trinity to Crockett, several being fatal.

Anyone who was driven along that stretch of road knows both the frustration of getting stuck behind someone moving very slowly and the terror of seeing someone pass other cars – sometimes in a no-passing zone, sometimes even on the right shoulder. This reporter witnessed a vehicle just this past week pass five cars in a no-passing area of the highway, with success, but endangering the lives of everyone around them.

The resolution calls on the Texas Department of Transportation to add extra passing lanes along Highway 19 and resolved:

1. That the Court formally expresses its strong support for the addition of passing lanes on Highway 19 South;

2. ﻿﻿That the Court urges the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to prioritize the planning, funding, and construction of these passing lanes as part of its commitment to roadway safety and infrastructure development;

3. ﻿﻿That the Court recognizes the potential benefits of such improvements, including enhanced driver safety, increased traffic efficiency, and opportunities for economic growth and development in Houston County;

4. ﻿﻿That this resolution shall be forwarded to the Texas Department of Transportation, along with any accompanying documentation or data to underscore the urgency of addressing this critical safety.

While some have taken to social media to blame tourists for the crashes, the facts show most of the accidents have involved people living in this area. Some locals struggle to maintain their speed on the road, (much of which is set at 75 miles per hour) while others must use the road with slow-moving equipment, often causing bottlenecks. Frustrated drivers sometimes try and save time by passing in no-passing zones with double yellow lines.

Highway 19 contains many curves and hills, where visibility can be low and passing can be tricky, even where passing is allowed. An unseen car or truck can seem to come out of nowhere, when a driver cannot see beyond the next curve or hill.

Some local drivers will run on the right-hand shoulder of the road to allow another car to pass, which is always welcome, but can cause hazards of its own, such as the danger of children playing or someone checking their mail on parts of the highway.

The commissioners’ resolution is sure to get noticed by state authorities, who must do their due diligence, although given the number of vehicles on this roadway and the number of local accidents, the state should move fast to cut the red tape and get some project underway.

The Messenger will be in touch with TxDOT authorities and provide updates as we receive them.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]