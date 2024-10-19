Commissioners Proclaim 4H Week

By Greg Ritchie

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County Commissioners met Tuesday, Oct. 8 to listen to two young members of 4H and declare Oct. 6-12 as “4H Week in Houston County.”

Homestead 4H Representatives Landry Beaver and Tobi Curless (see related article in today’s edition) came to share with the court their experiences in the club and what it meant to them. Beaver began by sharing how being in 4H had shaped her perceptions of the world and its possibilities – even the meaning of the color green.

“When I see green, I see friendship, teamwork and growth. I see green jackets, clothes

and memories. Green is the color of the organization that has shaped me as a person. I continued on the 4H path, completely oblivious to what the future had in store,” Beaver said. “I was competing nearly every weekend, traveling all over Texas and partaking in what I was passionate about. I realized the importance of goal setting, not only in 4H, but in life, and the desire to improve drove me to set goals for life.

“Growing up in the agricultural scene, I’ve always been exposed to animals in general, but if it wasn’t for 4H, I wouldn’t know about the opportunities available to me,” Curless said. “I’ve had access to public speaking, various opportunities in livestock have had the opportunity

to give back to our community. I have access to parents and volunteers who are willing to go above and beyond to help build and open doors full of opportunities, which means more to me than anything.”

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Houston County Extension Agent Jo Smith had previously spoken with The Messenger about the diversity of programs 4H can offer.

“The unique thing about 4-H is, no matter your interest, 4-H is going to have something for you – whether it’s livestock, entomology, or even fashion,” Smith said. “It could be showing dogs or the canine program. If there’s a student really passionate about public speaking we have contests for that, too. If a kid has an interest, there’s going to be something 4-H can probably offer.”

Smith is passionate about 4-H because she herself is a life-long product of membership.

“I grew up in Houston County and involved in the agriculture industry. My dad was an ag teacher for 40 years. I started 4-H as soon as I could, when I was eight years old. Eight years old when I started and here I am all these years later,” Smith laughed. “This is now my job and my kids are now involved. 4-H really saved my life. I know several members who have become involved and it has opened many, many doors for them.”

The group is open to students between the ages of eight and 18, with a group for some of the younger kids to get involved, too. For more information about joining one of the local 4-H clubs, you can contact the extension office at 936-544-7502.

In other business, the commissioners approved $5,000 to continue the county’s spay and neuter program, where the county will pay for part of the expense of the procedure, in order to keep stray animals from being a nuisance. You should contact the county and confirm you are going to an approved vet and ask for one of the program vouchers to get reimbursed.

With still no rain and little in the forecast, a burn ban continues in the county. Violations of the burn ban face a Class C misdemeanor, with fines of $500. The Messenger can report several instances of violations of the burn ban being reported to local law enforcement.

