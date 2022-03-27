Grapeland Roughed Up by Centerville, 18-8

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CENTERVILLE – The Grapeland Sandiettes hit the road on Tuesday, March 22 to take on the Centerville Lady Tigers. The Sandiettes were looking to break out of a slump against the Lady Tigers and after four innings of play it looked like they just might.

Unfortunately, a four-run inning from Centerville in the bottom of the fourth followed by a seven-run outburst in the sixth did in Grapeland as they fell by a final score of 18-8.

Grapeland opened the scoring in the first as Morgan Terry reached second on an outfield error and came around to score when Kayleigh Lively flew out to deep right field.

Jaycee Graham was in the circle for the Sandiettes but struggled early. She hit the lead-off batter and then gave up a double to the two-hole hitter. An infield error allowed the Lady Tigers’ first run to score while a three-run home run from Kaylee Brent pushed the Centerville lead to 4-1 after the first inning.

The Sandiettes went quietly in the top of the second while the Lady Tigers added another run to their total to make the score 5-1.

It didn’t stay that way for long, however. In the top of the third, Grapeland rallied for five runs to re-take the lead. After two quick outs, MaKayla McCombs slapped at shot back to the circle that was booted for an error. On the play she managed to motor all the way to third.

Terry singled up the middle to drive in McCombs and moved to third when Kaleigh Lively doubled into center. Jessi Cunningham drew a walk to load the bases while Graham followed with a single to drive in Terry and make the score 5-3.

Lively stole home and then a wild pitch moved Cunningham to third as Graham took second. Haley Boehm was up next and singled into right to bring in Cunningham from third while Graham took her spot at the corner. Graham would steal home to make the score 6-5 but that was all the Sandiettes would get in the inning as Ella Post was nipped on a play at first to retire the side.

The Grapeland lead didn’t last very long, unfortunately. Graham retired the lead-off batter but walked the next Lady Tiger she would face. A fly ball back to the mound resulted in out number two, but a triple from Wynter French retied the game at six. A single from Kameron Denman gave the lead back to Centerville before Graham could record the third out of the inning.

Now trailing 7-6 in the top of the fourth, the Sandiettes battled back, once again. After MaKenna McCombs struck out and MaKayla McCombs grounded out, Terry ripped a double into center. She came around to score when Lively doubled into right. An error allowed Cunningham to reach and she advanced to second while Lively moved to third on the same play.

A passed ball allowed Lively to race home and once again Grapeland had regained the lead, 8-7.

That was all the Sandiettes could muster in their half of the fourth and when the Lady Tigers came in from the field, they plated four runs to go ahead, 11-8.

After that, the Grapeland bats went quiet. Following a scoreless fifth, Centerville erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to take an 18-8 lead which caused the game to be called because of the 10-run rule.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.