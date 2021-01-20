Grapeland Picks Up Wins over Slocum

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The Slocum Mustangs and Lady Mustangs made the short trip to Grapeland on Saturday to take on the Grapeland Sandies and Sandiettes in a pair of make-up games from earlier in the season.

The Grapeland squads had both been hit with the COVID-19 illness and had been forced to postpone the District 20-2A matchups.

The Sandiettes opened things up on Saturday afternoon with a 53-49 victory over the Lady Mustangs, giving them back-to-back wins after they had defeated the Latexo Lady Tigers on Friday evening by a score of 57-43.

Following the Sandiettes win on Saturday, the Sandies took the court to face the Mustangs. Grapeland had been on a roll since their one loss to LaPoynor back in December and has won six straight by an average of 28 points.

Saturday was no different as the Sandies jumped out to an 11-point lead after the first quarter as they cruised to an 80-50 win.

Keizion Ashford led the way for Grapeland with 20 points while Cadarian Wiley was just behind him with 19. BJ Lamb was also in double-figures with 15.

