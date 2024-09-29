Kennard VFD Gets Modern Truck, Needed Equipment

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD – Kennard Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) had a ceremony at their firehouse to show off their new, state-of-the-art firetruck, with plenty of locals cheering the firefighters, as they ceremoniously pushed their new equipment into place. The truck, along with other needed equipment, came thanks to a grant secured by Kennard city officials, giving the small team some of the tools and toys usually only found in bigger departments.

The new, Class-A pumper truck is the first KVFD has ever had, giving the department a critical piece of life-saving equipment and a morale boost to the over-worked volunteers who respond in times of need.

The $750,000 Texas Department of Agriculture grant was received after being worked on a couple of years by the city, especially Kennard City Manager April Wright, who told The Messenger, “It was a big grant and there were multiple stages and tasks that had to be done before they could finalize everything. I’m thankful this resource was made available to the city and surrounding areas in need.”

Wright’s mention of surrounding areas is spot on, as each local fire department is often called out to respond to neighboring areas, as bigger fires may call on many or even all of the county’s resources.

While the truck took up most of the grant money, KVFD Chief Don Parrish said the group were able to get some other needed tools, too.

“Every member now has brand new heavy structure fire gear and lightweight wildland gear,” Parrish said. “Plus, we were able to purchase two thermal imaging cameras.”

The cameras can be used to detects victims trapped inside of structures, invisible to the naked eye.

Parrish was grateful, not only to the many well-wishers who came out to have a look at the new tools, but to the city of Kennard itself, who took the time to find out what the department really needed and had the tenacity to work through the long grant process to make the dream a reality.

While Parrish is still looking for funding for new air packs, the department is now on-par with any other fire department around, although lack of volunteers is still an issue. The Messenger has reported, with alarm, how each of our local VFD’s is still in desperate need for more people to sign up and answer the call to save their neighbors from life-altering fires, where minutes matter.

“We really need more young, energetic volunteers,” Parrish noted.

While no city department gets everything they need or would like to have, Parrish said he and his volunteers recognize the support they receive from the city of Kennard.

“There isn’t a thing on this planet the city will not do for us, as long as the money is there,” Parrish said. “If the city had $5 million and we needed $5 million worth of stuff, they will get it for us.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]