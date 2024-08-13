Man Arrested for Robbery at Palestine Bank

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – At 3:41 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, Palestine Police Department (PPD) officers were dispatched to the First Convenience Bank, located inside of Wal-Mart®, for a robbery in progress.

A male subject entered the bank and demanded a large amount of money from a bank employee. The suspect then stated he would use force if they did not give him the money. A bank employee was then able to text a relative stating they were being robbed and a 911 call was then made.

Joseph White

Officers arrived on scene and took the suspect, identified as Joseph White, 20, of Palestine, into custody. White was still standing at the bank counter when officers arrived. PPD officers did not locate any weapons in White’s possession.

White was transported to Anderson County Jail and booked without incident. White was charged with robbery, a second-degree felony.

“It was unknown at the time if this guy was armed and the officers handled this extremely well in a crowded store.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “I commend the Officers on their fast response and safely taking this individual into custody.”

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office also responded and assisted with the call.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]